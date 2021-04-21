Representative Carl O. Sherman delivers mask to District 109

by: Rep. Sherman, Carl Sr.

04/20/2021

Lancaster, Texas – State Representative Carl O. Sherman (D-109) distributed thousands of face masks over the last few weeks to cities in District 109 including Lancaster, Glenn Heights, Wilmer, Hutchins, Ovilla, DeSoto, Cedar Hill and Duncanville.

The deliveries specifically targeted the Fire Departments, Police Departments, and Senior Citizen Centers in those cities.

"Over the last few weeks my office has had the fortune of distributing masks to the cities in District 109,” Representative Sherman said. “I am grateful to have the chance to deliver these masks to assure the continuing safety of our first responders and seniors in the community and my prayers go out for the health and safety of all those in not only District 109, but throughout the state, the country and the world."

Remembering that health and safety of all residents locally and nationally is important on every level, Representative Sherman worked with State Representative Angie Chen Button (District 112) in a bi-partisan spirit of community giving.

The donation of masks was received from C.A.R.E., Chinese American Relief Effort in Houston.

“We were pleasantly surprised when we received an email asking if we could use a gift of 6,000 face masks compliments of Representative Sherman,” Ovilla Mayor Richard Dormier said regarding the receipt of the masks in his city. “During his tenure in office, Representative Sherman has made himself and his staff available to help address our needs and to ask our opinion on various issues facing our State. We appreciate his service to our area.”

The City of Wilmer’s Mayor Sheila Petta said she was also grateful for the generous spirit of Sherman and all those who are assuring health and safety in Texas.

“Thank you to our State Representative Carl Sherman for gifting 6,000 masks to our Police, Fire and Senior Services Department,” Mayor Petta said after the mask distribution. Representative Sherman plans to continue to distribute masks in the weeks ahead.

“As long as there is a need and a way we can provide for our citizens to assure safety, that will always be upmost on my mind,” he concluded.

