H.B. 129 by Rep. Mary González Passes the Texas House; Expanding Digital Citizenship Education

by: Rep. González, Mary

04/20/2021

AUSTIN, TX— Today, House Bill 129, by Rep. Mary González relating to digital citizenship instruction in public schools passed out of the Texas House of Representatives.

"Today marks a step toward healing the terrible wounds El Paso suffered from the August 3, 2019 Cielo Vista Walmart massacre. I filed H.B. 129 in remembrance of the lives lost and the damage to our community as a result of that horrible act.

This bill addresses a catalyst for that tragedy — misinformation, hatemongering, and conspiracy theories, much of it online — by giving young Texans the tools to think critically about what they see on the internet. It will help students responsibly engage in online environments, increase awareness about the real-life consequences of their actions online, and help prevent the toxic behavior that can lead to tragedies like teen suicide and mass shootings.

I’m grateful for the support of the overwhelming majority of my colleagues in the Texas House in moving H.B. 129 forward."

