Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 945 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,265 in the last 365 days.

CFO Jimmy Patronis Statement on Passage of DFS Agency Bill from Senate Rules Committee

4/20/2021

CFO Jimmy Patronis Statement on Passage of DFS Agency Bill from Senate Rules Committee   TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis issued the following statement on the Senate Rules Committee’s favorable hearing of Senate Bill 1408, which enhances the Department of Financial Services (DFS) efforts to support firefighters, better protect victims of sexual harassment, and focus on protecting Floridians from fraud and scams. Senate Bill 1408 moves next to the Senate floor for action.   CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “Since taking office, I have fought to bolster DFS’ ability to better support Florida families and communities. I’m proud that our agency bill will make a positive impact by aiding Florida’s firefighters in their battle against cancer, enhancing our fight against fraudsters and bad actors, and protecting sexual harassment victims by prohibiting their personal information from being exposed by the media. I appreciate President Simpson, Chair Passidomo and Senator Burgess for supporting for our agency package, which will strengthen DFS services to the citizens and businesses of Florida.”

###

About CFO Jimmy Patronis  Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is a statewide elected official and a member of Florida’s Cabinet who oversees the Department of Financial Services. CFO Patronis works each day to fight insurance fraud, support Florida’s firefighters, and ensure the state’s finances are stable to support economic growth in the state. Follow the activities of the Department on Facebook (FLDFS) and Twitter (@FLDFS).

You just read:

CFO Jimmy Patronis Statement on Passage of DFS Agency Bill from Senate Rules Committee

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.