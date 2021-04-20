4/20/2021

CFO Jimmy Patronis Statement on Passage of DFS Agency Bill from Senate Rules Committee TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis issued the following statement on the Senate Rules Committee’s favorable hearing of Senate Bill 1408, which enhances the Department of Financial Services (DFS) efforts to support firefighters, better protect victims of sexual harassment, and focus on protecting Floridians from fraud and scams. Senate Bill 1408 moves next to the Senate floor for action. CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “Since taking office, I have fought to bolster DFS’ ability to better support Florida families and communities. I’m proud that our agency bill will make a positive impact by aiding Florida’s firefighters in their battle against cancer, enhancing our fight against fraudsters and bad actors, and protecting sexual harassment victims by prohibiting their personal information from being exposed by the media. I appreciate President Simpson, Chair Passidomo and Senator Burgess for supporting for our agency package, which will strengthen DFS services to the citizens and businesses of Florida.”

