Joint Investigation Results in Indictment in 2013 Homicide

HAWKINS COUNTY – A joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the indictment of a Kingsport woman in connection to a 2013 homicide.

At the request of former 3rd District Attorney General Berkeley Bell, TBI special agents joined detectives with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office in investigating the death of Regilla Stacy (DOB 5/10/65). On August 5, 2013, she was found beaten and shot inside her home on Mountain View School Road. During the course of the investigation, authorities developed information leading to Tina Marie Luster (DOB 10/26/74), an acquaintance of Stacy, as the individual responsible for her death.

On Monday, the Hawkins County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Luster with one count of First Degree Murder. Today, she was arrested and booked into the Hawkins County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

The TBI and Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office were assisted by a number of agencies during the investigation. They include the 3rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office, the Kingsport Police Department, the Church Hill Police Department, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the Tennessee Department of Correction, Tennessee Board of Parole, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.