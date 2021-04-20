DHHL NEWS RELEASE: PU’UKAPU WATER SYSTEM WORK SCHEDULED

Newsroom Posted on Apr 20, 2021 in Latest News

Puʻukapu, Hawaiʻi Island – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL), through its contractor George Oye, Inc., is scheduled to begin water tank construction and maintenance on its Puʻukapu Non-Potable Water System in Puʻukapu, Hawaiʻi Island beginning on April 21, 2021.

Work will include clearing and grubbing near the existing Tank #3, installation of smaller bypass tanks, and the replacement of the tank liner within Tank #3.

Non-potable water service is not anticipated to be affected once the bypass is completed. DHHL expects the work to be completed by mid-May.

DHHL maintains four water systems statewide. Those water service areas are in Anahola, Kauaʻi; Hoʻolehua and Kalamaʻula, Molokaʻi; and Kawaihae and Puʻukapu, Hawaiʻi Island. ###