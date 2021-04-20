Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
State coastal commission will meet April 28 by video conference

The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) will meet April 28 by video conference. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. The public may join the meeting by computer or phone.

 

 

Who:       Coastal Resources Commission

What:      Regular Business Meeting

When:     Wednesday, April 28 at 9 a.m.

Where:    Join by video conference

              Click here.

 

             Join by phone: 1-415-655-0003

             Event number/access code: 185 441 7339

             Event password: 1234

 

Agenda items for the commission meeting include:

 

  • A variance request from the Topsail Reef HOA, North Topsail Beach, regarding a permit extension for an existing, oversized sandbag structure.

  • Consideration of rules related to Oceanfront Development/Beach Management Plans and related Fiscal Analysis; and consideration of a Fiscal Analysis related to Inlet Hazard Areas Proposed Use Standards

  • NCDOT update on Southdock Ferry Terminal and related erosion issues

  • Rulemaking recommendations regarding amendments to 15A NCAC 7M .0303 & .0301 Shorefront Access and to 15A NCAC 7J .0405 – Permit Modifications

  • Consideration of a Fiscal Analysis for 15A NCAC 7H .0306(j) and 7K .0208(g) related to rules and permit procedures governing the elevation of oceanfront structures on pilings.

 

MEETING MATERIALS AND PRESENTATIONS:

A full meeting agenda and briefing materials can be found on the CRC website. Times indicated on the agenda for individual items are subject to change.

 

 

TO SUBMIT PUBLIC COMMENTS:

Members of the public may submit written comments by email prior to the meeting to Angela Willis at angela.willis@ncdenr.gov. Please put “PUBLIC COMMENT” in the subject line.

 

###

