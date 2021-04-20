State coastal commission will meet April 28 by video conference

The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) will meet April 28 by video conference. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. The public may join the meeting by computer or phone.

Who: Coastal Resources Commission

What: Regular Business Meeting

When: Wednesday, April 28 at 9 a.m.

Where: Join by video conference

Join by phone: 1-415-655-0003

Event number/access code: 185 441 7339

Event password: 1234

Agenda items for the commission meeting include:

A variance request from the Topsail Reef HOA, North Topsail Beach, regarding a permit extension for an existing, oversized sandbag structure.

Consideration of rules related to Oceanfront Development/Beach Management Plans and related Fiscal Analysis; and consideration of a Fiscal Analysis related to Inlet Hazard Areas Proposed Use Standards

NCDOT update on Southdock Ferry Terminal and related erosion issues

Rulemaking recommendations regarding amendments to 15A NCAC 7M .0303 & .0301 Shorefront Access and to 15A NCAC 7J .0405 – Permit Modifications

Consideration of a Fiscal Analysis for 15A NCAC 7H .0306(j) and 7K .0208(g) related to rules and permit procedures governing the elevation of oceanfront structures on pilings.

MEETING MATERIALS AND PRESENTATIONS:

A full meeting agenda and briefing materials can be found on the CRC website . Times indicated on the agenda for individual items are subject to change.

TO SUBMIT PUBLIC COMMENTS:

Members of the public may submit written comments by email prior to the meeting to Angela Willis at angela.willis@ncdenr.gov . Please put “PUBLIC COMMENT” in the subject line.

###