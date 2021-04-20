Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
AG Miller applauds verdict in Chauvin case

DES MOINES — Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller released the following statement after the verdict in the Derek Chauvin case:

"I am pleased that there was accountability for the murder of George Floyd. Justice prevailed in this case. I acknowledge, however, that the struggle for equity and fairness in the justice system continues.

"I congratulate and applaud Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and his team for their successful prosecution and their commitment to justice. I have worked closely with him and I am impressed with his high level of conviction, judgment, and persistence.

"For years, my staff and I have worked on policies to address the disparate impact on people of color in the criminal justice system, especially concerning sentencing reform. Legislation addressing chokeholds and officer misconduct passed in Iowa last year in the wake of Floyd’s murder. I am committed to work for more reforms."  

