Gov. Wolf Orders Flags to Half-Staff to Honor Former Vice President Walter F. Mondale

In honor of former Vice President Walter F. Mondale, Governor Tom Wolf has ordered all United States and Commonwealth flags on the Capitol Complex and Commonwealth facilities throughout the state lowered to half-staff immediately. Mondale passed away yesterday at 93 years of age.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to the Mondale family, and to all those grieving the loss of former Vice President Mondale,” said Gov. Wolf. “He was a giant in American politics, one who transformed the nature of the vice presidency and reminded all of us that government should be a force for good in the lives of the American people.”

The United States Flag shall be lowered to half-staff and remain lowered until sunset on the date of interment, which has not yet been announced. The Commonwealth flag has flown at half-staff since Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in honor of the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic and should continue to fly at half-staff until further notice.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.

