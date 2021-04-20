FLAG ALERT: Lowering of US and NC Flags Immediately To Half-Staff in Honor of Former US Vice President Walter Frederick Mondale

Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered immediately to half-staff in honor of former US Vice President Walter Frederick Mondale who passed away on Monday. Mondale was the 42nd Vice President of the United States serving from 1977 to 1981 under President Jimmy Carter. Originally from Ceylon, Minnesota, Mondale served in the US Army during the Korean War. He also served as the Attorney General of Minnesota before becoming a US Senator for his home state from 1964-1976. In tribute to his life and works, all US and NC flags are to remain lowered at half staff until his interment. A notification will be sent once the interment date has been announced.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Please note, all North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the US Flag Code.

