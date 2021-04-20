OIR Issues Order Establishing 2021 Rates for Citizens Property Insurance Corporation

​

The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) has established the 2021 personal property insurance rates for Citizens Property Insurance Corporation (Citizens).

The OIR held a virtual public rate hearing on March 15, 2021, to receive testimony from Citizens in support of its rate recommendations and provide members of the public an opportunity to comment on the rate filings. Following a review of the complete record, the OIR has established the rates for Citizens personal lines and coastal accounts. The Order can be accessed here

The effective date for both new and renewal policies is August 1, 2021.

The chart below provides the overall estimated statewide average rate changes for personal lines accounts (PLA) and coastal accounts (CA).