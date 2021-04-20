Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 951 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,279 in the last 365 days.

OIR Issues Order Establishing 2021 Rates for Citizens Property Insurance Corporation

OIR Issues Order Establishing 2021 Rates for Citizens Property Insurance Corporation

The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) has established the 2021 personal property insurance rates for Citizens Property Insurance Corporation (Citizens).

The OIR held a virtual public rate hearing on March 15, 2021, to receive testimony from Citizens in support of its rate recommendations and provide members of the public an opportunity to comment on the rate filings. Following a review of the complete record, the OIR has established the rates for Citizens personal lines and coastal accounts. The Order can be accessed here.

The effective date for both new and renewal policies is August 1, 2021.

The chart below provides the overall estimated statewide average rate changes for personal lines accounts (PLA) and coastal accounts (CA).  

 

Account

Original

 Rate

 Requested

Established

Rate
Homeowners Multi-Peril (PLA) #21-003137 +6.2% +3.2%
Homeowners Wind Only (CA) #21-003138 +7.0% +5.1%
Property/Personal (Dwelling Fire) Multi-Peril (PLA) #21-003730 +9.5% +9.1%
Property/Personal (Dwelling Fire) Wind Only (CA) #21-003742 +8.7% +7.8%
Mobile Homeowners Multi-Peril (PLA) #21-003743 +9.3% +9.0%
Mobile Homeowners Wind Only (CA) #21-003751 +9.4% +9.4%
Mobile Homeowners Physical Damage Wind only (CA) #21-003976 +9.4% +9.5%
Mobile Homeowners Physical Damage Multi-Peril (PLA) #21-003977 +7.7% +3.3%
 

You just read:

OIR Issues Order Establishing 2021 Rates for Citizens Property Insurance Corporation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.