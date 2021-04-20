OIR Issues Order Establishing 2021 Rates for Citizens Property Insurance Corporation
The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) has established the 2021 personal property insurance rates for Citizens Property Insurance Corporation (Citizens).
The effective date for both new and renewal policies is August 1, 2021.
The chart below provides the overall estimated statewide average rate changes for personal lines accounts (PLA) and coastal accounts (CA).
|Account
|
Original
Rate
Requested
|
Established
Rate
|Homeowners Multi-Peril (PLA) #21-003137
|+6.2%
|+3.2%
|Homeowners Wind Only (CA) #21-003138
|+7.0%
|+5.1%
|Property/Personal (Dwelling Fire) Multi-Peril (PLA) #21-003730
|+9.5%
|+9.1%
|Property/Personal (Dwelling Fire) Wind Only (CA) #21-003742
|+8.7%
|+7.8%
|Mobile Homeowners Multi-Peril (PLA) #21-003743
|+9.3%
|+9.0%
|Mobile Homeowners Wind Only (CA) #21-003751
|+9.4%
|+9.4%
|Mobile Homeowners Physical Damage Wind only (CA) #21-003976
|+9.4%
|+9.5%
|Mobile Homeowners Physical Damage Multi-Peril (PLA) #21-003977
|+7.7%
|+3.3%