Official Cyber Security Summit Launches Women in Cyber Leadership Events

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is a well-known issue that the cyber security industry has been and continues to be a male-dominated industry. To help combat this, the Official Cyber Security Summit (www.CyberSecuritySummit.com) is proud to announce that they are hosting a virtual series of Women in Cyber Security Leadership panel discussions across the U.S.

These virtual panels will feature Female C-Suite Executives and Male Executive Allies from renowned companies discussing the latest cyber threats all while addressing the challenges women face in advancing in their careers and how to make more Senior Leadership roles accessible to women. Perhaps the most exciting aspect is an intimate session of Live Question & Answer at the close of the panel between the panelists and the audience. To foster meaningful conversation, attendance is invitation-only for a select group of regional executives and will be shared publicly afterwards.

HP, IBM, Flashpoint, Commvault, iboss, and Cobalt have already signed on to be official hosts for these events. The Official Industry Partner for the series is Women in Cybersecurity (WiCyS). The rock star line-up of distinguished female leaders participating on these panels include Marene Allison CISO of Johnson & Johnson, Renee Wynn Former NASA CIO, Teresa Zielinski GE Gas & Power Global CISO, Joanna Burkey CISO of HP, Theresa Masse Cyber Security Advisor for CISA / US DHS, Meredith Harper CISO of Eli Lily & Co, Britney Hommertzheim Director, Cyber Threat Operations for Cardinal Health, Lynn Dohm Executive Director for WiCyS, Kristin Judge CEO - Cybercrime Support Network, Jessica Nye Supervisory Special Agent – FBI and more to be announced.

When asked about the panel series, Bradford Rand, CEO & President of the Official Cyber Security Summit stated, “The biggest challenge our company faces is securing Senior Level Female Cyber Executives to speak as Subject Matter Experts at our events. Our goal for producing this series of Women in Cyber Security Leadership Panels is to encourage, support, and foster more women advancing into Executive Leadership roles.”

Kristin Judge, CEO & President of Cybercrime Support Network, is an active participating speaker at many of the Cyber Security Summit events and will be moderating some of these female leadership panels. In response to the announcement of the launch of these female leadership panels, Judge said "As a national speaker, I understand the value of attending the Official Cyber Security Summit events. As a 'People's Choice Ally of the Year Award' finalist and female CEO, I also understand the need to support women leaders in cybersecurity. Bradford Rand is an advocate who is taking action to bring together top cyber talent and change the look of the industry."

In addition to securing power-house cyber executives as thought leaders for these women leadership panels, the Official Cyber Security Summit has also confirmed notable experts from various U.S. Government Agencies to speak at the 2021 Official Cyber Security Summit virtual series. Adam Hickey, Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the U.S. Department of Justice, will lead the opening Security Government Keynote at various regional summits including Denver, Seattle/Portland, DC Metro, Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston, and Houston/San Antonio. This is in addition to Quinn Carman, Director of Operations for the NSA Red Team, who leads a Security Keynote Exclusively for the Official Cyber Security Summit at all of their events this year. The future summits also feature subject matter experts from The FBI, The Department of Homeland Security / CISA, Cybercrime Support Network, Center for Internet Security and more.

To date, the Official Cyber Security Summit has already produced four of its twenty-one scheduled conferences for the year: Atlanta (Feb. 11), Tampa (March 18), San Diego (April 7), and Denver (April 14). These events are bringing in record-breaking registration attendance numbers. Both Atlanta and Tampa each had closing registration of over 2,000 regional industry executives and an impressive 1,200+ executives participating live on-line and the San Diego and Denver conferences saw similar numbers. The next set of Official Cyber Security Summit conferences will be Nashville on May 6th, Dallas on May 13th, Silicon Valley on June 9th, Seattle/Portland on June 23rd, and Philadelphia on June 29th. The summit’s producers are confident of their future success as they continue to work with innovative sponsors such as Darktrace, Verizon, IBM Security, ExtraHop, and partner with leading industry associations such as ISACA, InfraGard, ISSA, (ISC)2, SIM, CSA, AITP, and more. Bradford Rand and his Cyber Security Summit team looks forward to continuing the education of Senior Cyber Executives & Business Leaders across the nation about the latest threats and best practices. Each conference also features over 30 cyber companies, each of whom showcase their best in class, cutting-edge solutions and are able to interact via live chat and video with all of the attending delegates.

In addition to the Cyber Summit series of conferences, Bradford Rand’s team also produces TECHEXPO Top Secret (www.TechExpoUSA.com) the defense & intelligence industry’s leading career fairs for transitioning veterans, and professionals with an active security-clearance. It is estimated that Bradford and his company have helped to secure new jobs for over one million people since 1993. Top companies such as Amazon Web Services, AT&T Government Solutions, Deloitte, Leidos, Lockheed Martin, SAIC and other leading Defense companies all recruit at TECHEXPO to hire cleared systems engineers & analysts, developers, project managers, database administrators, cyber professionals and many more roles. The next set of hiring events will be held on May 13, June 3 and June 16th.

Until further notice, all Cyber Security Summit and TECHEXPO events will remain virtual for the remainder of 2021, which seem to be the most time & cost effective way to conduct business during these uncertain times.

