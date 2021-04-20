Virtual public input meeting available on April 27 for proposed improvements to U.S. 52

A virtual public input meeting will be available April 27, on the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) website at www.dot.nd.gov, click "Public Meetings" under Quick Links. A pre-recorded presentation and other materials will be available. This is not a live event.

The purpose of the meeting is to receive public input and comments on proposed improvement to U.S. Highway 52 from the Portal Border Crossing to Brooks Junction at U.S. 2. The project consists of adding or extending passing lanes.

The virtual public input meeting is being facilitated by the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

Written statements or comments about this project must be postmarked or emailed by May 12, 2021, to James Rath, 608 East Boulevard Avenue, Bismarck, ND 58505‑0700 or jrath@nd.gov with “Virtual Public Input Meeting” in the subject heading.

For any questions, help submitting comments, or to request hard copy materials please contact James Rath at (701) 328‑1722.

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

an accessible accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Atiana Beck, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at (701) 328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.