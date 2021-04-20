Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 960 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,282 in the last 365 days.

Joint Investigation Results in Indictment in 2013 Homicide

HAWKINS COUNTY – A joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the indictment of a Kingsport woman in connection to a 2013 homicide.

At the request of former 3rd District Attorney General Berkeley Bell, TBI special agents joined detectives with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office in investigating the death of Regilla Stacy (DOB 5/10/65). On August 5, 2013, she was found beaten and shot inside her home on Mountain View School Road. During the course of the investigation, authorities developed information leading to Tina Marie Luster (DOB 10/26/74), an acquaintance of Stacy, as the individual responsible for her death.

On Monday, the Hawkins County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Luster with one count of First Degree Murder. Today, she was arrested and booked into the Hawkins County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

The TBI and Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office were assisted by a number of agencies during the investigation. They include the 3rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office, the Kingsport Police Department, the Church Hill Police Department, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the Tennessee Department of Correction, Tennessee Board of Parole, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. 

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Joint Investigation Results in Indictment in 2013 Homicide

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.