Seasonal load restrictions lifted Thursday in southern portion of state

Effective at 7 a.m. (CT), Thursday, April 22, the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will lift load restrictions on a majority of North Dakota Highways in the southern portion of the state.

Motorists are encouraged to check the load restriction map daily as restrictions may change quickly due to weather. 

Statewide seasonal load restriction information is available by calling 511 or online at https://travel.dot.nd.gov/. Load restriction email updates are also available at http://www.dot.nd.gov/roadreport/loadlimit/loadlimitinfo.asp

