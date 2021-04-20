Travel Advisory: Additional Lane Shifts Start April 23 on I-95 and Route 146 for Providence Viaduct Northbound Construction

As part of its ongoing $265 million Providence Viaduct Northbound Project, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will implement new lane shifts for portions of I-95 South and Route 146 North in Providence beginning on Friday night, April 23.

One of the shifts will be on I-95 South between Exit 23 (Charles Street) and Exit 22 (Downtown/Route 6/10), with lanes shifted to the right. This section of I-95 is often congested, especially during the afternoon commute, with traffic entering from Route 146 and traffic weaving to take Exit 22 for the 6/10 Connector. Motorists should stay in their lanes and only change lanes if necessary for exiting or moving into a through lane.

RIDOT will also install a right lane shift at the beginning of Route 146 North at the I-95 North Exit 23 ramp, extending for about one quarter of a mile.

RIDOT does not anticipate any travel delays, but lanes will be narrow. Similar shifts were put in place in March with minimal impacts to traffic.

Motorists can expect to see numerous pieces of construction equipment on the old I-95 southbound Viaduct, in between the two directions of travel on I-95. Motorists should not be distracted and continue to drive cautiously through the work zone.

The lane shifts will provide space for the contractor to work along the highway, install drainage structures and work on bridges. This construction will have limited impact on roadways under the Viaduct and other I-95 bridges in this project. RIDOT will continuously update lane closure information at www.ridot.net/traveladvisories.

In addition to replacing the nearly 1,300-foot long I-95 North Viaduct, the project will rebuild 10 more bridges, many of which are of critical safety concern. It also will correct inefficiencies, congestion and safety issues along this part of I-95. The Viaduct carries more than 220,000 vehicles per day over numerous local roads and highway ramps, Amtrak's Northeast Corridor and the Woonasquatucket River. It is the busiest section of I-95 in Rhode Island and one of the most heavily trafficked highway bridges on the East Coast. More project information is available at www.ridot.net/ProvidenceViaduct.

Construction on the entire project will be complete in 2025.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The Providence Viaduct Northbound Project is made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.