NATIONAL VETERAN BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL (NVBDC) 100 AND STILL GROWING
NVBDC has partnered with its 100th Corporate Member supporting the advancement of veteran business owners.
Through our rigorous certification process, we know our NVBDC Certified SD/VOB’s represent the quality of suppliers our corporate members require to add to their supply chains.”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is Vets Helping Vets, the only third-party business certifying organization created by vets for vets. When we created NVBDC in 2013, the question that just wouldn’t go away was, would America’s Corporations really hire service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses (SD/VOBs) as their suppliers? We are proud to answer that question with a resounding YES.
— Keith King, Founder & CEO, NVBDC
As we announced our 99th corporate member, we put out a note that we would love to hit 100 members before the end of the month. Jeff Copek, CEO, Aldez North America, NVBDC Advisory Board Member, and NVBDC Certified SD/VOB said he would be proud to be #100 and quickly joined. Vets supporting Vets!
We reached our milestone of having 100 active corporate members but an interesting factoid: while we were writing this announcement, we welcomed additional new corporate members 104, 105, and the numbers keep growing.
“We are honored by the support of all our corporate members and their dedication to help us empower veteran entrepreneurism,” said Brigadier General (ret) Richard Miller, President, NVBDC.
Over the years we have had the honor to present our certified SD/VOBs to the largest and most recognized global corporations. These corporations represent industries that span over healthcare, finance, food distribution, manufacturing, information technology (IT), and many more. We are proud of the numerous communications we receive from our corporate members, providing positive feedback and comments about how outstanding our veteran suppliers have become. The comments we receive from our corporate members are just as important to mention as the comments we receive from our Certified SD/VOB suppliers. Strong relationships have been built between our corporate members and Certified SD/VOBs. All the opportunities offered have helped our certified veteran businesses become better suppliers at each stage in the process. Our corporate members are committed to being partners with NVBDC and our Certified SD/VOBs, expanding diversity, inclusion, and equity within their supply chains.
“NVBDC stands for Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity, in our initiatives to support all veteran businesses. Through our rigorous certification process, we know our NVBDC Certified SD/VOB’s represent the quality of suppliers our corporate members require to add to their supply chains,” said Keith King, Founder & CEO, NVBDC.
NVBDC and all of our certified veterans owe a huge thanks to our 100+ corporate members. We know that in 2019 our Corporations spent over $2 Billion with our certified SD/VOBs, and while we wait for our 2020 Corporate Survey results, the enthusiasm we are hearing has us optimistically forecasting growth in the “spend.” The increase of adding SD/VOB suppliers to corporate supplier diversity efforts could mean that $3 Billion in veteran “spend” is not too far off.
As NVBDC hits this milestone, we are proud of our number1 through 100+ corporate members who have joined our efforts and initiatives to support our veteran business owners. National Veteran Business Development Council thanks all of our corporate members.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
