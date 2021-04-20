Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 955 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,277 in the last 365 days.

Lamar Advertising Company to Release First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 Operating Results

/EIN News/ -- BATON ROUGE, La., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Tuesday, April 20, 2021 - Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: “LAMR”) will release its first quarter ended March 31, 2021 earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Lamar will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. (Central time) to discuss the Company’s results and answer questions relating to company operations.

Instructions for dialing into Lamar’s conference call are provided below:

All Callers:   1-334-777-6991 or 1-800-338-4880
Passcode:   65248056
     
Replay:   1-334-323-0140 or 1-877-919-4059
Passcode:   17058032
     
    Available through Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time
     
Live Webcast:   www.lamar.com
     
Webcast Replay:   www.lamar.com
     
    Available through Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time
     
Company Contact:   Buster Kantrow
Director of Investor Relations
(225) 926-1000
bkantrow@lamar.com

                
                        

               
                


        

        www.lamar.com



 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Lamar Advertising Company to Release First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 Operating Results

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.