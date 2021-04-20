Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Harsco Announces Results of 66th Annual Meeting of Stockholders

/EIN News/ -- CAMP HILL, Pa., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corp. (NYSE: HSC) announced the results of its 66th Annual Meeting of Stockholders, held virtually today.

Stockholders approved the election of all eight nominees to the Board of Directors to serve until the 2022 Annual Meeting and ratified the Audit Committee’s appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Independent Auditors for the year ending December 31, 2021. Stockholders also approved the Non-Binding Advisory Vote on Executive Officer Compensation and an amendment to the 2016 Non-Employee Directors’ Long-Term Equity Compensation Plan.

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 13,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com.﻿

Investor Contact
David Martin
717.612.5628
damartin@harsco.com 		Media Contact
Jay Cooney
717.730.3683
jcooney@harsco.com

