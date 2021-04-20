Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 952 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,283 in the last 365 days.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend for Series A Preferred Stock

/EIN News/ -- RED BANK, N.J., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:“OCFC”), (the “Company”), announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4375 per share for every depositary share, representing 1/40th interest in the Series A Preferred Stock, payable on May 17, 2021 to stockholders of record on April 30, 2021.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a regional bank operating throughout New Jersey, metropolitan Philadelphia and metropolitan New York City. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing solutions, trust and asset management and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s press releases are available by visiting us at www.oceanfirst.com

Company Contact:

Michael J. Fitzpatrick
Chief Financial Officer
OceanFirst Financial Corp.
Tel: (732) 240-4500, ext. 7506
Email: Mfitzpatrick@oceanfirst.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

OceanFirst Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend for Series A Preferred Stock

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.