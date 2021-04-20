Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Bumble Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 12, 2021

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL), the parent company of Bumble and Badoo, two of the world’s highest-grossing dating apps with millions of users worldwide, announced today that it will report financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2021 following the close of market on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. The Company will host a corresponding conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on that day.

To listen to the live conference call, please dial toll-free (833) 362-0206 or international (914) 987-7675, access code 3897705, approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A webcast of the call and the earnings release will be accessible on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.bumble.com. A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. is the parent company of Bumble and Badoo, two of the world’s highest-grossing dating apps with millions of users worldwide. The Bumble platform enables people to connect and build equitable and healthy relationships. Founded by CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd in 2014, the Bumble app is one of the first dating apps built with women at the center, and the Badoo app, which was founded in 2006, is one of the pioneers of web and mobile dating products. Bumble currently employs over 700 people in offices in Austin, Barcelona, London, and Moscow.

Investor Contact

ir@team.bumble.com

Media Contact

press@team.bumble.com


