Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 990 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,260 in the last 365 days.

GOGL – Notice of Annual General Meeting 2021

/EIN News/ -- Golden Ocean Group Limited (the “Company”) announces that its 2021 Annual General Meeting will be held on May 26, 2021. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company`s Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 20-F for 2020 can be found on our website at www.goldenocean.bm and in the links below.

April 20, 2021

The Board of Directors
Golden Ocean Group Limited
Hamilton, Bermuda 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


 

 

 

 

Attachments


Primary Logo

You just read:

GOGL – Notice of Annual General Meeting 2021

Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.