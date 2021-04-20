Commercial Trucks to be Restricted on Mt. Rose Highway as NDOT Launches Two-Year Highway Project

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Commercial truck restrictions and roadway shoulder closures will begin on Mt. Rose Highway (State Route 431) May 3 as the Nevada Department of Transportation launches a two-year project to repave and enhance two mountainous Tahoe-area highways.

Beginning May 3 through fall, commercial truck through traffic of 26,000 pounds or greater will be prohibited from traveling westbound over Mt. Rose Highway further than the Mt. Rose ski area. Trucks will be allowed traveling eastbound from Incline Village to Reno. The truck closure is a safety precaution to prevent trucks traveling down the mountain potentially encountering brake issues in the road work zone.

Over the coming two years, drivers should also anticipate shoulder and single lane closures on Mt. Rose Highway from the summit to Incline Village and State Route 28 from Crystal Bay to near Sand Harbor State Park as NDOT repaves nearly 15 miles of the highways. The repaving will help restore the mountainous highways amid freeze-thaw conditions which can deteriorate roadway surfaces.

The project will make the following improvements over the next two summer construction seasons:

State Route 28 from Nevada/California border to Ponderosa Ranch Road in southern Incline Village

Repaving- Four inches of roadway asphalt will be removed and replaced.

Select roadway cross slopes will be reconstructed for enhanced roadway alignment and drainage.

Drainage and guardrail improvements will enhance roadside safety and water quality, ensuring additional stormwater treatment before reaching Lake Tahoe.

Enhanced sidewalks, sidewalk ramps and driveway accesses will provide additional roadway connectivity, accessibility and safety.

An aging timber retaining wall on State Route 28 approximately a half mile south of Memorial Point lookout will be reinforced with a soil nail wall. Anchor bars and “shotcrete” concrete will create the soil nail wall to help reinforce against age-related settlement.

Drainage improvements will be made where Marlette Creek crosses underneath SR 28, enhancing water quality and ensuring additional stormwater treatment before reaching Lake Tahoe.

State Route 431 (Mt. Rose Highway) from State Route 28 roundabout in Incline Village to Tahoe Rim Trailhead at Mt. Rose Summit

Repaving- Three inches of roadway asphalt will be removed and replaced.

New concrete barrier rail- aging roadside concrete barrier rail will be upgraded on multiple segments of the corridor.

Select roadway shoulders will be reconstructed and flattened.

As many as 10,000 drivers travel the stretch of highway every day. The highways were last fully reconstructed nearly 14 years ago.

Further project information is available at www.dot.nv.gov or by dialing (775) 888-7000.