Suspects Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 1000 Block of Brentwood Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Monday, April 19, 2021, in the 1000 Block of Brentwood Road, Northeast.

At approximately 4:01 pm, two suspects approached the victim inside of the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.