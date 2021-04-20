TAG Collective Announces The Signing of Personality and Host Javier Pedroza

TAG Collective Javier Pedroza

NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marilyn Lopez and Daniel Chartock, TAG Collective Co-Founders, announced today the latest addition to their talent roster, Javier Pedroza. Javier is an innovative Host, Visual & Creative Director, Producer, Celebrity Stylist, and Philanthropist based in New York City who was named Editor-At-Large at 360 Magazine Latinx in January 2021. As a Host, Editor and Content Producer, Javier has created various visual and audio podcasts including Conciencias Con Cocktails and LatinX Heroes where he highlights movers and shakers. He has had the privilege to interview incredibly accomplished and diverse leaders from various walks of life. Recently, he has interviewed the likes of Carmen DeLeon, Piso 21, La June, Raul Peñaranda and New York City Mayoral Candidate Dianne Morales.

Prior to focusing on hosting and his own production company, Under One Roof Productions, Javier was the Visual Director for the international fashion brand ESCADA, overseeing North America. Javier has also collaborated with brands including Ralph Lauren, NETFLIX, ST. JOHN, Tommy Hilfiger, SONY, Neiman Marcus, Saks 5th Avenue, GANT, Gabriel & Co. and Coomi Jewelry. Javier's styling experiences include styling Supermodels and Hollywood celebrities for major red carpet award shows such as The Oscar, The Emmy, The Golden Globe, The Grammy, and The SAG Awards.

Javier’s dynamic personality and positive energy set him apart from many of the personalities and hosts in the entertainment market. He’s a passionate advocate, leader and this shows in all the work that he creates . Says Founding Partner and Co-Creator Marilyn Lopez on Pedroza joining TAG Collective’s roster “We are excited to continue to give LatinX influencers and global cultural leaders the platform they deserve to reach the masses. Javier is an extremely talented individual and we are looking forward to growing along with Javier in all of his endeavors as a collaborative team and elevating his presence and the important work that he creates.”

Said Pedroza of the signing “I’m thrilled to join TAG Collective’s family and look forward to creating magic and social change together.”

TAG Collective will be representing Pedroza to secure brand deals, engagements, publicity and expanding his overall profile.



About TAG Collective (https://tagcollective.com)

At TAG Collective, we power brands that change the world. Our DNA and passion are our clients’ brands. We love BIG ideas and the passion that drives them, being the catalyst of their realities. We dream BIG, create BIG, and deliver purposeful campaigns to brands whether you’re a team of one, or one million. Founded by Marilyn Lopez and Daniel Chartock, the firm focuses on helping clients break through the noise with StoryScaling™. StoryScaling™ leverages our team’s insights, experience, and creativity to develop and deliver strategies and solutions that span new media, digital media, and traditional media. We focus on the why. Why your customers should choose you, why we will say what we say, and why your message will transcend platforms and audiences.

About Javier Pedroza

Javier Pedroza is an innovative Host, Visual Director, Producer, Celebrity Stylist, and Philanthropist based in New York City who was named EDITOR-AT-LARGE @ 360 Magazine in January 2021. As a Host, Editor and Content Producer, Javier has created various visual & audio podcasts including Conciencias Con Cocktails and Latinx Heroes where he highlights movers and shakers. Pedroza has had the privilege to interview incredibly accomplished and diverse leaders from various walks of life. Prior to focusing on hosting and his own production company, Under One Roof Productions Javier was the Visual Director for the international fashion brand ESCADA, overseeing North America. Pedroza's experience in the retail & entertainment industries are showcased in his portfolio which ranges from editorials, fashion shows, movie premiers, live performances, showroom designs, and pop up stores, to window and merchandising displays.

Always an upbeat and active collaborator, Pedroza brings his unique perspective and insight to any production needs including creative direction, fundraising, event design & execution of production. While Javier is producing, hosting and styling, he fulfills his philanthropic duties by producing events especially for non-profit organizations such as Wendy Williams’ The Hunter Foundation Inaugural Gala at New York City’s prestigious Hammerstein Ballroom, AID for AIDS Hero Gala held at the American Museum of Natural History and Latino Commission on AIDS Cielo Gala at Cipriani Wall Street. Moreover, he has lent his name, experience and likeness to The Latino Commission on Aids for the past 13 years and in 2019 was asked to Chair The Cielo Gala.

