COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics April 19-24, 2021

Gov. Jim Justice, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, and the West Virginia Joint Interagency Task Force for COVID-19 Vaccines announced COVID-19 vaccine clinics that will be held across the state.

All clinic appointments slots have been assigned to those pre-registered through the West Virginia COVID-19 Vaccine Registration System as vaccine supplies allow. Individuals will be notified through the Vaccine Registration System or their local health department if they are selected for an appointment slot in their area. Please note vaccine supplies are limited and walk-ins are not accepted.

All West Virginians, age 16 years and older, are encouraged to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine through the Vaccine Registration System at www.vaccinate.wv.gov. Please check local news media, social media, and www.vaccinate.wv.gov for any changes or delays to vaccine clinics.

Monday, April 19, 2021

Berkley County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Destiny Baptist Church, 115 N. Raleigh Street, Martinsburg, WV 25401. By appointment only.

Gilmer County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., Gilmer County Health Department, 809 Medical Drive, Suite 3, Glenville, WV 26351. By appointment only.

Monongalia County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Former Sears Store at Morgantown Mall, 9520 Mall Road, Morgantown, WV 26501. By appointment only.

Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Cabell County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504. By appointment only.

Gilmer County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., Gilmer County Health Department, 809 Medical Drive, Suite 3, Glenville, WV 26351. By appointment only.

Jefferson County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., Hollywood Casino and Charles Town Races (West Parking Garage), 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV 25414. By appointment only.

Raleigh County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., PAAC Heart of God Ministries, 1703 S. Kanawha Street, Beckley, WV 25801. By appointment only.

Wood County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., New Hope Baptist Church, 1777 Rosemar Road, Parkersburg, WV 26105. By appointment only.

Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Cabell County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., St. Mary's Education Center, 2853 5th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25702. By appointment only.

Cabell County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504. By appointment only.

Clay County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., Clay County High School, 1 Panther Drive, Clay WV 25043. By appointment only.

Gilmer County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., Gilmer County Health Department, 809 Medical Drive, Suite 3, Glenville, WV 26351. By appointment only.

Harrison County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Nathan Goff Armory, 5 Armory Road, Clarksburg, WV 26301. By appointment only.

Lincoln County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV 25523. By appointment only.

Logan County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Logan County Resource Center, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV 25639. By appointment only.

Marion County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., MVA Health Center, 1322 Locust Avenue, Fairmont, WV 26554. By appointment only.

Mercer County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Karen Preservati Center/Princeton Rescue Squad, 704 Maple Street, Princeton WV 24740. By appointment only.

Mineral County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV 26726. By appointment only.

Mingo County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Larry Joe Harless Community Center, 202 Larry Joe Harless Drive, Gilbert WV 25621. By appointment only.

Monongalia County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Former Sears Store at Morgantown Mall, 9520 Mall Road, Morgantown, WV 26501. By appointment only.

Pocahontas County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., Marlinton Wellness Center, 326 9th Street, Marlinton, WV 24954. By appointment only.

Putnam County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village Drive, Hurricane, WV 25526. By appointment only.

Putnam County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Putnam County Health Department, 11878 Winfield Road, Winfield WV 25213. By appointment only.

Summers County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Hinton Freight Depot, 506 Commercial Street, Hinton, WV 25951. By appointment only.

Taylor County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Taylor County Senior Citizens Center, 52 Trap Springs Road, Grafton, WV 26354. By appointment only.

Upshur County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., The Event Center, 929 Brushy Fork Road, Buckhannon, WV 26201. By appointment only.

Wood County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., South Parkersburg Baptist Church, 1655 Blizzard Drive, Parkersburg, WV 26101. By appointment only.

Wood County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Washington Works DuPont Plant, 8480 DuPont Road, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

By appointment only.

Thursday, April 22, 2021

Boone County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Madison Civic Center, 261 Washington Avenue, Madison, WV 25130. By appointment only.

Braxton County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Gassaway Baptist Church, 56 Beall Drive, Gassaway, WV 26624. By appointment only.

Cabell County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., St. Mary's Education Center, 2853 5th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25702. By appointment only.

Cabell County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504. By appointment only.

Gilmer County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., Gilmer County Health Department, 809 Medical Drive, Suite 3, Glenville, WV 26351. By appointment only.

Grant County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Grant County Health Department, 739 N. Fork Highway, Petersburg, WV 26847. By appointment only.

Greenbrier County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Rainelle Medical Center, 176 Medical Center Drive, Rainelle, WV. By appointment only.

Greenbrier County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., WV Building at the WV State Fair, 947 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV 24901. By appointment only.

Harrison County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Nathan Goff Armory, 5 Armory Road, Clarksburg, WV 26301. By appointment only.

Jackson County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Jackson County Armory, 8832 Point Pleasant Road, Millwood, WV 25262. By appointment only.

Jefferson County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., Hollywood Casino and Charles Town Races (West Parking Garage), 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV 25414. By appointment only.

Kanawha County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., PAAC First Baptist, 432 Shrewsbury Street, Charleston, WV 25301. By appointment only.

Lincoln County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Lincoln Primary Care Center, 7400 Lynn Avenue, Hamlin, WV 25523. By appointment only.

Marshall County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Chevron Building at Marshall County Fairgrounds, 714 Myrtle Avenue, Moundsville, WV 26041. By appointment only.

Mercer County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Karen Preservati Center/Princeton Rescue Squad, 704 Maple Street, Princeton WV 24740. By appointment only.

Mineral County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Keyser Volunteer Fire Department, 1550 Cornell Street, Keyser, WV 26726. By appointment only.

Pendleton County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., Pendleton Community Building, 299 Confederate Drive, Franklin, WV 26807. By appointment only.

Pleasants County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Pleasants County Library, 101 Lafayette Street, Saint Mary’s, WV 26170. By appointment only.

Preston County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Craig Civic Center, 311 Tunnelton Street, Kingwood, WV 26537. By appointment only.

Putnam County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village Drive, Hurricane, WV 25526. By appointment only.

Putnam County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Putnam County Health Department, 11878 Winfield Road, Winfield WV 25213. By appointment only.

Randolph County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Phil Gainer Community Center, 142 Robert E. Lee Avenue, Elkins, WV 26241. By appointment only.

Ritchie County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Ritchie County 4-H Camp, 4-H Camp Road, Harrisville, WV 26362. By appointment only.

Webster County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Emmanuel Assembly of God Church, 5734 Webster Road, Cowen, WV 26206. By appointment only.

Wetzel & Tyler Counties (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m., United Methodist Church, 10 Howard Jeffers Drive, New Martinsville, WV 26155. By appointment only.

Wood County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., WVU-Parkersburg Early Learning Center, 300 Campus Drive, Parkersburg, WV 26104. By appointment only. By appointment only.

Wyoming County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Christian Fellowship Worship Center, 1877 Bear Hole Road, Pineville, WV 24874. By appointment only.

Friday, April 23, 2021

Brooke County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Wellsburg Fire Hall, 89 12th Street, Wellsburg, WV 26070. By appointment only.

Cabell County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., St. Mary's Education Center, 2853 5th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25702. By appointment only.

Cabell County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504. By appointment only.

Calhoun County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Calhoun Middle/High School - Front Loop, 50 Underwood Circle, Mt. Zion, WV 26151. By appointment only.

Gilmer County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment

9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., Gilmer County Health Department, 809 Medical Drive, Suite 3, Glenville, WV 26351. By appointment only.

Hancock County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Cleveland Cliffs Weirton Half Moon ICD Training Center, 3006 Birch Drive, Weirton, WV 26062. By appointment only.

Marion County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., National Guard Armory, 201 Artillery Drive, Fairmont, WV 26554. By appointment only.

McDowell County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Welch Armory, 600 Stewart Street, Welch, WV 24801. By appointment only.

Mercer County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Karen Preservati Center/Princeton Rescue Squad, 704 Maple Street, Princeton WV 24740. By appointment only.

Monongalia County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Former Sears Store at Morgantown Mall, 9520 Mall Road, Morgantown, WV 26501. By appointment only.

Nicholas County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Summersville Baptist Church Family Life Center, 422 Main Street, Summersville, WV 26651. By appointment only.

Putnam County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village Drive, Hurricane, WV 25526. By appointment only.

Wood County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., South Parkersburg Baptist Church, 1655 Blizzard Drive, Parkersburg, WV 26101. By appointment only.

Lewis County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Stonewall Resort, 940 Resort Drive, Roanoke, WV 26447. By appointment only.

Saturday, April 24, 2021

Barbour County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., Philippi Barbour High School, 99 Horseshoe Drive, Philippi, WV 26416. By appointment only.

Cabell County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504. By appointment only.

Greenbrier County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., PAAC Clingman Center, 400 Lee Street, Lewisburg, WV 24901. By appointment only.

Hancock County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., The Harv at Mountaineer Casino, 1420 Mountaineer Circle, New Cumberland, WV 26047. By appointment only.

Jackson County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Jackson County Armory, 8832 Point Pleasant Road, Millwood, WV 25262. By appointment only.

Kanawha County (Individuals will be contacted if selected for appointment)

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Charleston, WV 25301. By appointment only.

All West Virginians, age 16 years and older, are encouraged to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine through the Vaccine Registration System at www.vaccinate.wv.gov. For assistance by phone, please call 1-833-734-0965.