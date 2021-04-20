Renovated Wagamons Pond Boat Ramp Officially Open

Participating in the ribbon cutting for the new DNREC Wagamons Pond boat ramp were (left to right) State Senator Ernesto Lopez, State Representative Steve Smyk, DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife Director David Saveikis, Milton Mayor Ted Kanakos, DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin and Division of Fish and Wildlife Construction Manager Jeremey Ashe. /DNREC photo

With today’s ribbon cutting at Wagamons Pond in Milton, the fishing and boating public is officially invited to enjoy the popular pond’s newly-renovated boat ramp with a replacement bulkhead and the added amenity of a courtesy dock. Managed by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, the new concrete ramp can easily accommodate vessels from small john board boats to bass boats up to 20 feet long.

“DNREC’s public service mission includes providing and enhancing outdoor recreational opportunities for Delawareans and visitors, including 65 boating access areas throughout the state,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “Our mission also includes supporting local communities like Milton by providing facilities like this new boat ramp at Wagamons Pond.”

Wagamons Pond is one of Delaware’s most popular pond bass fishing and bass tournament locations. The current largemouth bass state record holder, Andrew “A.J.” Klein caught and released an 11-pound, 1.6-ounce lunker 27 inches long with 20.5-inch girth in Wagamons Pond in February 2016.

The $315,000 project was funded by federal Sport Fish Restoration grants administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, combined with matching funds from Delaware fishing license revenues through the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife. The new facility replaces a deteriorated 30-plus-year-old ramp.

