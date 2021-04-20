How to Support Children and Adults with Special Needs: A New Advice Chaser Webinar
Advice Chaser is hosting a webinar focused on skills and strategies to help caregivers be successful in their relationships with special-needs family members.
You’re a better caregiver when you can take care of yourself as well as your loved one. This webinar is a great way to sort through complicated emotions and make empowered choices.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caring for a loved one with special needs can be a heartwarming and amazing experience—but it can also be exhausting. Even if you have a good support system, you can easily begin experiencing burnout, depression and anxiety. Advice Chaser is proud to host a webinar focused on skills and strategies to help caregivers be successful in their relationships with special-needs family members. The webinar will premiere on Wednesday, April 21, at noon Mountain Time, and you can register for the webinar here.
The webinar is hosted by Advice Chaser, a financial concierge service that matches clients with experienced financial advisors. The main speaker will be Dr. Brad Lundahl, PhD, LCSW. Dr. Lundahl is a professor at the University of Utah and also owns his own therapy practice, Compass Counseling and Consulting. Based on his experiences, he will share tips on supporting caregivers of special-needs dependents, such as:
>>5 approaches to empower yourself as a caregiver
>>How taking care of a person with special needs can impact your marriage
>>Blending skills to help you better help your special needs child
>>A decision-making tree to help you make difficult decisions
“You’re a better caregiver when you can take care of yourself as well as have a successful relationship with your loved one,” said Megan Coelho, President of Advice Chaser. “Dr. Lundahl’s expertise will offer knowledge to help you make decisions for yourself. If you’re a parent of a special-needs child, a caretaker of a special-needs adult, or you know someone who is a caretaker, this webinar is a great way to sort through complicated emotions and make empowered choices.”
If you are a caregiver looking for financial guidance, contacting a financial advisor can help you create a plan. When you have a plan in place, you can feel more at peace and focus more on taking care of yourself and your loved ones. To find a financial advisor who has experience with financial scenarios similar to yours, book a free consultation here.
About Advice Chaser
Advice Chaser is an independent financial concierge service. Our mission is to improve your investment experience by helping you access better financial advice. We listen to your specific needs and goals in order to offer you a custom-tailored connection to reputable advisors. Think of us as a boutique financial dating service.
Unlike other investor-matching services, we do not sell recommendations. Advisors pay to be considered for our select list, but they can’t purchase a place there. We keep only consistently reputable advisors on our shortlist. To see what we can do for your future, see our services here.
