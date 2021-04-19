Wyoming Lottery Board of Directors welcomes David Snyder

April 19, 2021

The Wyoming Lottery Corporation Board of Directors announced the newest member, David Snyder, to complete the nine-person board. The board members are appointed by the Governor. Each person is appointed for a four-year term.

“We are excited to welcome Mr. Snyder to the board because he brings additional expertise and enthusiasm to the Wyoming Lottery,” said Jon Clontz, WyoLotto CEO.

Snyder is the CEO-Executive Director of the Wyoming State Golf Association, which is the governing body of amateur golf in the state of Wyoming. Snyder resides in Laramie, Wyo.

“It will be an honor to serve as a Wyoming Lottery board member. The Wyoming Lottery gives residents the opportunity to play the lottery while giving back to the state, retailers and the citizens of Wyoming, proving that establishing the Wyoming Lottery has been a great decision,” Snyder said.

The full Board of Directors includes:

Chairman: Gerry Marburger of Riverton, Wyo.

Vice Chair: Jim Willox of Douglas, Wyo.

Secretary: Ed Liebzeit of Jackson, Wyo.

Treasurer: Dave Bonner of Powell, Wyo.

Member: Gina Monk of Gillette, Wyo.

Member: Mary Throne of Cheyenne, Wyo.

Member: Sandra Wallop of Sheridan, Wyo.

Member: Todd Peterson of Torrington, Wyo.

Chairman Marburger said the experience Snyder has gained throughout Wyoming will contribute to the board’s deep understanding of the Cowboy State culture and its citizens.

“Mr. Snyder has lived in Wyoming most of his life, and he has traveled the entire state. He has seen the benefits of keeping lottery money in Wyoming, and he has been a big fan of it since the beginning,” Marburger said.

Clontz added, “We are fortunate to have such supportive board members who are truly dedicated to the state of Wyoming and its citizens. The people of Wyoming can count on this board to diligently represent their best interests.”