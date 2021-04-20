Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Beer Institute Releases March 2021 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for March 2021:

The March 2021 estimate is 14,200,000 barrels, a decrease of 2.3% compared to March 2020 removals of 14,533,000.

As a reminder, the Beer Institute will update each month of 2020 as the TTB releases new 2021 monthly beer reports.

Domestic Tax Paid - TTB
(31 Gallon Barrels)
Month 2020 2021 Percent Change Volume Change
January 12,423,000 12,725,000 2.4% 302,000
February 11,325,000 11,625,000 2.6% 300,000
March 14,533,000 14,200,000 -2.3% -333,000
YTD 38,281,000 38,550,000 0.7% 269,000

Domestic Tax Paid - TTB
(31 Gallon Barrels)
Month 2019 2020 Percent Change Volume Change
January 12,433,513 12,423,000 -0.1% -10,513
February 11,430,829 11,325,000 -0.9% -105,829
March 14,512,347 14,533,000 0.1% 20,653
April 14,233,050 13,437,000 -5.6% -796,050
May 15,224,619 13,774,000 -9.5% -1,450,619
June 15,878,059 16,216,000 2.1% 337,941
July 14,885,484 15,385,000 3.4% 499,516
August 14,369,816 15,045,000 4.7% 675,184
September 14,851,541 15,603,000 5.1% 751,459
October 13,200,028 13,521,000 2.4% 320,972
November 12,420,525 12,640,000 1.8% 219,475
December 13,914,576 14,474,000 4.0% 559,424
YTD 167,354,387 168,376,000 0.6% 1,021,613

 

The April 2021 domestic tax paid estimate is scheduled to be released on May 26, 2021.

 

###

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers of all sizes, as well as beer importers and industry suppliers—an industry that supports more than 2.1 million jobs and provides more than $328 billion to the American economy. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to the development of sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website, follow @BeerInstitute on Twitter, like the Beer Institute on Facebook, and follow the Beer Institute on Instagram.


Alex Davidson
Beer Institute
2027372337
adavidson@beerinstitute.org

