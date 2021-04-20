Children International Receives Donations Of $325,000 From “ELONGATE,” A New Cryptocurrency Community Inspired By Elon Musk Tweet

Crypto contributions will benefit youth scholarships for college and vocational training as well as an emergency fund for children and families coping with the pandemic

/EIN News/ -- Kansas City, Mo., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Children International (CI), a global humanitarian organization that helps children break the cycle of poverty, has accepted $325,000USD in donations from ELONGATE, the newly created cryptocurrency community that is intent on harnessing the power of digital finance and internet culture to change the face of charitable giving.

In a podcast livestreamed last Sunday, Susana Eshleman, CI president and CEO, thanked the fast-growing ELONGATE community for its latest donation of $251,000, saying the funds – which are quickly converted from cryptocurrency to dollars – will help change the lives of 500 youth worldwide through CI’s HOPE scholarship program and Employment scholarships. These scholarships will provide post-secondary education for college or vocational training.

“All that our amazing children need is a chance for someone to care about them and believe in them to fundamentally change their lives,” Eshleman told Alex Gambon, ELONGATE’S head of community and brand, in accepting the donation. “Due to your community’s big heart, 500 young people are going to be able to radically change their lives for the better, and their kids’ lives, and many generations to come.”

ELONGATE is a cryptocurrency project that began after Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX and CEO of Tesla who has pledged to allot half of his fortune to charity, tweeted on March 25: “if there’s ever a scandal about me, *please* call it Elongate.” From that clever communication, a meaningful philanthropic movement was born*. ELONGATE has since grown into an active community of more than 100,000 cryptocurrency holders. In its first month, powered by the slogan, “a token with a purpose,” ELONGATE has raised more than $1 million in tax-deductible cryptocurrency contributions for charity. *Currently, ELONGATE has no affiliation with Elon Musk.

Soon after its formation, ELONGATE named CI the recipient of its very first charitable donation, in the amount of $74,000. This first donation, converted from cryptocurrency, has been directed to CI’s Emergency Community Fund, which helps children and families living in some of the world’s most vulnerable communities cope with challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. These new challenges include surviving on a few dollars a day when unemployed or dealing with food scarcity.

“Children International is grateful to ELONGATE and its community for both of these generous gifts,” said Laura Thornton, CI Vice President of Philanthropy and Engagement. “A project like ELONGATE, with a mission to marry cryptocurrency and charity, has the potential to change the face of philanthropy and to make giving a way of life in the modern world. We are grateful to be part of their bold goal to ‘ease the suffering of millions through charitable contributions.’”

About Children International

Children International, based in Kansas City, Missouri, is a global nonprofit humanitarian organization working to help end the cycle of generational poverty. Through a long-term, customized approach, Children International supports children and youth for the first two decades of their lives, providing access to information and inspiration in the areas of health, education, empowerment through life skills, and employment. When equipped to transform their own lives, young people also transform their families and communities, and as a result, multiply good in the world. For more information, go to www.children.org

About ELONGATE

In March 2021, ELONGATE began as a meme, inspired by its favorite billionaire, Elon Musk. The battle against the global pandemic has forced the world to embrace digital initiatives in a parabolic trajectory. ELONGATE aims to harness our chance to self-reflect and channel this into charitable acts that could help make this world a better place. For more information on ELONGATE, visit its official website at https://www.elongate.cc, visit them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/elongate.cc and follow them on Instagram @elongate.cc

# # #

Dan Wilinsky Children International +1 303 868 3807 dwilinsky@children.org