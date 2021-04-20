Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Announces Opening of New Office in Fort Wayne, Indiana

/EIN News/ -- ARCHBOLD, Ohio, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) today announced its newest full-service office is now open. The new office is located at 7370 Illinois Rd., Fort Wayne, Indiana 46804.



Lars B. Eller, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: “We are excited to expand our presence in the greater Fort Wayne market and serve this rapidly growing area. As a community centric organization, we believe it is important to have a presence in our communities and our new Fort Wayne office will be staffed with local bankers to serve customers, where decisions can be made locally. We look forward to providing our leading, community-focused financial services to customers across Northeast Indiana.”

The new full-service office will offer the latest banking technology to serve customers. Customers will now have the option to conduct their banking the way they traditionally have or with an Interactive Teller Machine (ITM). With the ITMs, customers will have a choice of conducting their banking directly through the ITM or by using the Virtual Tellers which is part of the ITM offering.

The new Fort Wayne office complements the existing F&M office network in Indiana, which includes Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay and Steuben Counties. This will bring F&M’s total Indiana office network to 10 full-service locations, as well as a Loan Production Office in Muncie, Indiana. F&M’s Indiana market services $395 million in deposits, as well as $366 million in loans.

About Farmers & Merchants State Bank:

The Farmers & Merchants State Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana since 1897. The Farmers & Merchants State Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services. Our locations are in Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, and Steuben counties.

Safe harbor statement

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (“F&M”) wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements by F&M, including management’s expectations and comments, may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results could vary materially depending on risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which F&M and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, legislative and regulatory decisions, capital market conditions, or the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impacts on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions. F&M assumes no responsibility to update this information. For more details, please refer to F&M’s SEC filing, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such filings can be viewed at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov or through F&M’s website www.fm.bank.