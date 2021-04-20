CIO Leadership: Leading Courageously and Authentically to Help the Business Win in the Next Chapter Will Steer the Conversation at the 2021 HMG Live! Bay Area CIO Executive Leadership Summit on April 22

Speakers and attendees in this highly interactive event will also explore how technology executives can work with the executive team to identify and execute on new business models while communicating cyber threats and risks effectively to the CEO and the Board

/EIN News/ -- WESTPORT, Conn., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World's #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting the 2021 HMG Live! St. Louis CIO Executive Leadership Summit on April 20. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive digital events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative business technology leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that technology executives face today – and into the future.



The 2021 HMG Live! Bay Area CIO Executive Leadership Summit will focus on building an inclusive culture that resonates with all employees, clearly communicating the most pressing cyber risks to the CEO and the Board, and technologies that tech leaders are leaning on to spark innovation and drive success for their companies.

“As regional economies are beginning to open up, CEOs and Boards of Directors are looking upon CIOs and technology executives to help them drive new go-to-market strategies,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “The 2021 HMG Live! Bay Area CIO Executive Leadership Summit brings together the brightest minds from Silicon Valley and around the world to brainstorm on opportunities to reimagine, reinvent and reignite the business.”

HMG Strategy is also excited to have special guest speaker and bestselling author Stephen M.R. Covey share his insights on why a high-trust culture can operate with greater efficiency and at less cost along with recommendations for CIOs and technology executives to cultivate trust with the CEO, the Board and across the organization.

Prominent technology executives speaking at this event include:

Sree Balasubramanian , Head of Enterprise, Corporate and Digitization Technology, Bank of the West, a BNP Paribas Company

, SVP & CIO, Medallia Andrew Bray , VP, Global IT, Dialog Semiconductor

, Global Authority on Trust, Leadership and Culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice Tom Cullen , CIO, Corsair

, Strategic Consultant & Advisor, HearstLab, Hearst Corporation Stuart Evans , Director of the Emirates, Carnegie Mellon University i-Lab

, Global CTO & CISO, Mondelēz International Anjana Harve , SVP & CIO, Fresenius Medical Care North America

, CTO, ProLogis Michael LaVallee , Managing Partner, Jobplex

, CTO, Gigamon Thomas Rodden , CIO, Varian Medical Systems

, SVP & CIO, RingCentral Mallik Tatipamula , CTO, Group Function Technologies & Architectures, Ericsson

, CIO, Freedom Financial Network Sylvie Veilleux , CIO, Dropbox

, Chief Information Officer, Cancer Treatment Centers of America Global Laura Whitt-Winyard, Global CISO, DLL Group



Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Bay Area CIO Executive Leadership Summit on April 22 will include Auth0, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Gigamon, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Illumio, Ivanti, Onapsis, PagerDuty, Palo Alto Networks, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, Sonatype, and Zscaler.

To learn more about 2021 HMG Live! Bay Area CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit on April 29. Topics to be discussed at this event will include how and why to apply a change management lens to new technology implementations, how to communicate cyber security risks and recommendations to the C-suite and board, and insights into how CIOs and technology leaders are working with their executive teams to advance their digital business models.

Prominent technology executives speaking at this event include:

Martin Bally , CISO, Stellantis

, CISO, Stellantis Ricardo A. Bartra , SVP & CIO, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company

, Global Authority on Trust, Leadership and Culture, The FranklinCovey Global Speed of Trust Practice Earl Duby , CISO, Lear Corporation

, Managing Director - Global Cyber Risk Services, Alvarez & Marsal Steven John , CIO at Aramark Uniform Services, AmeriPride Services, and Aramark Refreshment Services, Aramark

, Global CIO, Self Esteem Brands, LLC Harold Knutson , Board President, SIM Minnesota

, SVP, CIO, Autodesk Elwin Loomis , Head of Digital, Bremer Bank

, Director, Information Security, Compliance and PMO, Vista Outdoor Inc. Saunya Peterson , Founder, Riveter42

, CISO, Comm-Works Dee Thibodeau , CEO, Charter Solutions

, Chief Information Officer, Cancer Treatment Centers of America Global David Whitaker, CIO, General Dynamics, OTS

Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit on April 29 will include Auth0, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Genesys Works, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Illumio, Ivanti, PagerDuty, Palo Alto Networks, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Minnesota, Sonatype, and Zscaler.

To learn more about 2021 HMG Live! Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! New York CISO Executive Leadership Summit on May 6. Timely topics to be explored at this event will include why a fresh mindset needs to be applied to supply chain operations, the new skill sets needed to protect the enterprise in the evolving threat landscape, along with the CISO’s role in fostering a high performing culture.

Top-tier CISOs, security leaders and technology executives speaking at this event will include:

Roota Almeida , CISO, Delta Dental of New Jersey and Connecticut

, CISO, Delta Dental of New Jersey and Connecticut Jim Brennan , Chief Product Officer, BetterCloud

, Director of Customer Success, Horizon3.ai Ajoy Kumar , Head of IT Risk Analysis and Reporting, The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation

, Managing Director, JMK | EMD David Mahon , Global CISO, Deloitte

, Sr. Director, Product Marketing, Skybox Israel Martinez , Industry Advisor, U.S. Department of Homeland Security

, Managing Partner of IBM Global Security Services, IBM Corporation Matthew Rosenquist , CISO, Eclipz.io

, VP, Chief Information Security & Privacy Officer, Turner Construction Company Tommy Todd , VP of Security, Code42

, Chief Security Officer, Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. Saby Waraich , CIO, Clackamas Community College; Marketing Director, SIM Portland

Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! New York CISO Executive Leadership Summit on May 6 will include Auth0, BetterCloud, Code42, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, ForgeRock, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Illumio, Ivanti, PagerDuty, Palo Alto Networks, RingCentral, Rubrik, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM New York Metro, Skybox Security, Sonatype, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2021 HMG Live! New York CISO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

To learn about HMG Strategy’s upcoming CIO & CISO Summits, click here.

UPCOMING WEBINARS & DIGITAL ROUNDTABLES

HMG Strategy has also received exceptional interest in its webinars through the strength of the 400,000+ technology executives in its community and the quality of the content it delivers. HMG Strategy has scheduled multiple 30-to-60-minute webinars over the next few months with an arsenal of innovative technology companies such as Azul Systems, Citrix, Code42, Darktrace, HCL Technologies, Illumio, Ivanti, Moveworks, Nutanix, Okta, OutSystems, PagerDuty, RangeForce, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, UiPath, Zoom, Zscaler, and Zylo.

On April 20, HMG Strategy will be hosting a webinar powered by Illumio on ‘Ransomware and Your Remote Workforce: Extending Zero Trust to the Endpoint.’ In this timely discussion, Katey Wood, Illumio’s Director of Security and Compliance Product Marketing will share how well businesses are protecting their remote workforces against Ryuk and other ransomware – and how companies will be positioned to address these threats once employees begin returning to the office and splitting their time between hybrid work environments.

To learn more about this webinar and to register for this event, click here.

On April 21, HMG Strategy will be hosting a digital roundtable powered by Nutanix entitled ‘How Financially Smart is Your Hybrid Cloud Strategy?’ In this interactive roundtable discussion with CIOs and technology executives, Tim McCallum, Director of Customer Success Finance at Nutanix, and Dara Meath, Divisional CIO and Head of Digital at Conair, will share the business benefits that companies realize from using hybrid cloud environments, including the ability to pivot quickly to address speed-to-market requirements – along with how a hybrid cloud environment can deliver CAPEX savings.

To learn more about this roundtable and to register for the event, click here.

On April 27th, HMG Strategy will be hosting a webinar powered by Azul Systems on ‘Rationalizing Your Organization’s Java TCO.’ In this event, which features Simon Ritter, Deputy CTO at Azul Systems and Dan Neff, Principal Architect at Adobe, we’ll explore the ramifications of price hikes for Java support, techniques for organizations to dramatically lower their Java licensing and support costs along with the security requirements for transitioning to a more cost-effective approach.

To learn more about this webinar and to register for the event, click here.

On May 4th, HMG Strategy will be hosting a webinar powered by Softtek on ‘Driving Continuous Value: Why Distributed Agile Teams Get More Done When They Share the Sun’. This event, which features a roster of speakers including William Miller, SVP & CIO at NetApp; Jaime Palacios, SVP, Digital and Innovation at Softtek; Gary Sorrentino, Global Deputy CIO at Zoom; and Troy Whitlow, SVP, Product Management at Accurate Background, will be focused on best practices and fresh approaches to sourcing and retaining the digital talent that’s needed specifically by software, hardware, media and telecom companies to succeed.

To learn more about this webinar and to register for the event, click here.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s distinctive executive roundtables and webinars, click here.

ABOUT HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. Our regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven research from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent. HMG Strategy also produces the HMG Security Innovation Accelerator Panel, a new webinar series that’s designed to connect enterprise CISOs and security leaders with the most innovative cybersecurity companies from across the world.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here.

