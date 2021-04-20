KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES PROVIDES WEARABLE BIOAEROSOL SENSORS TO SCHOOLS FOR MONITORING CLASSROOM AIR QUALITY

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), an innovation-driven product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized announced today availability of Company's wearable bioaerosol and in-classroom air quality monitors at no cost for the pilot IAQ research study initiated by the Company. The study aims to collect and develop Kronos National School Air Quality Data gathered by Its Canario Wearable monitors. Canario monitors will upload data to the cloud in real-time. They will allow school principals and districts to monitor air quality in each classroom and track its effect on students and school personnel. Schools using the Kronos smart filter-less air purifiers report consistent, very low levels in particulate contamination concentrations and improved air quality at far below the EPA standards. Recent testing shows that the Kronos air purifiers reduce 99.9% of viruses, mold and fungus, and allergens from the air.

Inspired by California's recently enacted AB-841 legislation, which redirects funds to heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) upgrades in schools and wildfire impacted communities and seeking to address Sacramento's high levels of smog and air pollution, Congresswoman Doris Matsui (D-CA), along with 31 colleagues, sent a letter to the Biden Administration to support the creation of a program for HVAC system maintenance and energy efficiency upgrades in our nation's schools.

As the country continues to suffer from the devastating impacts of COVID-19, wildfires become more severe due to the climate crisis, and school districts re-open nationwide it will be crucial to establish dedicated funds to address new and existing issues with school HVAC units. Making these changes is vital to improving indoor air quality to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 and the risk of toxic air pollution. Further, as a part of our transition to sustainable infrastructure, it will be key to ensure that our schools are equipped with the latest, energy-efficient ventilation technologies.

Congresswoman Matsui is urging for this program to prioritize environmental justice communities, communities of color, and low-wealth communities who have borne the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic and disproportionately suffer from air pollution.

While air quality has always been a top priority to keep students and personnel healthy, the COVID-19 pandemic has made bettering indoor air quality a top priority for the year 2021.

"We believe this pilot study is great news for public schools that don't have the real-time data as schools need to safely monitor their indoor air quality," said Michael Rubinov, Kronos President "During the pandemic, as we witnessed in 2020, healthy, safe air is more important than ever".

Kronos introduced Canario wearable sensors recently to the U.S. markets: the first of its kind personal smart sensor, optimized for detection of micro bio-aerosols and air quality. Bio-aerosols are airborne particles that are living (bacteria, viruses, and fungi) that may originate from living organisms. The health effects of bio-aerosols, including infectious diseases, acute toxic effects, allergies, and cancer coupled with the threat of bioterrorism and SARS and the recent COVID-19 pandemic have led to increased awareness on the importance of bio-aerosols.

This revolutionary product was developed and is manufactured by Israeli hi-tech startup Canario LTD and is exclusively marketed in North America by Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc.

The CANARIO™ sensor is a wearable, portable device that continuously monitors the air users' quality in real-time utilizing an advanced laser sensor with sophisticated embedded artificial intelligence (A.I.) algorithms to perform automatic machine learning and self-calibration. This unique technology allows the CANARIO™ to detect a single particle measurement of atmospheric bacteria, molds, pollen, and other micro bio-aerosols as small as 0.3 micrometers (which is an equivalent size of about two Covid virus particles).

The compact, patent-pending CANARIO ™ can be securely attached to the teacher's bag or belt, or uniform and can be taken anywhere within the school indoors and outdoors and constantly monitors dangerous micro bio-aerosol contamination in the surrounding air within about 10 feet. The Sensor connects via Bluetooth to the user-friendly CANARIO app to provide users with the quality of air, bio-aerosol contamination alerts, as well as tracking user's social distancing. In addition to monitoring the air quality, the CANARIO™ also includes a micro-UV sensor for monitoring dangerous Ultraviolet radiation indoors and outdoors.

The app constantly records and accumulates the data providing users with Air Quality alerts around the user. When the air quality and amount of potentially dangerous and infectious bio-aerosol rises above a certain recommended safe threshold; the device will vibrate while the user immediately receives an alert into the user's smartphone.

The CANARIO™ is designed to be used by individual users as well as in corporate or office environments allowing management to monitor social distancing at work. Built-in range sensor brings precision to social-distance monitoring and contact tracing. Safeguarding social distancing is one missing link for employees in the COVID-19 age. CANARIO™ range sensors can measure the distance between workers with very high accuracy and alert those within minimum recommended distance limits.

A research article published in American Chemical Society (ACS) edtitled On-Site Monitoring Indoor Air Quality in Schools stated: A Real-World Investigation to Engage High School Science Students describes the on-site monitoring of indoor air quality (IAQ) in school classrooms and laboratories. The students were personally involved in the monitoring experience by using low-cost IAQ sensors and then in the evaluation and interpretation of the measured values. The joint school–university project, which provides lessons, equipment, and support to high school classes, is a model of how to engage students in real-world science research and learning. The obtained results pointed out two alerts: unacceptable high levels of fine particle matter (PM2.5)—mainly entered indoor environments from highly polluted outdoor air—and uncomfortably high CO2 levels—due to classroom crowding and inadequate ventilation.

Nowadays, there is increasing concern about the impact of indoor air quality (IAQ) on human health. If improvements are not made the poor quality air will generate long-term adverse effects as most of the air exposure occurs indoors, where people spend a substantial amount of their lives. This is particularly critical in school buildings considering that young people spend more than 60% of their time in schools and they are very sensitive to indoor pollutants which also includes significant decrease in the efficiency of student learning processes and cognitive performances. Accordingly, it may be useful to develop new subjects related to these topics in the curricula of different school degrees in sciences and technology in order to raise student awareness about the quality of the environment where they learn and live.

With this is mind, the activity presented here is focused on indoor air quality monitoring in schools, in order to provide students with direct knowledge of the quality of the air they breath. The students were actively involved in the teaching–learning activity since they personally used low-cost sensors based on modern sensor technology that is able to collect high-density temporal and spatial data in a broader range of households. In addition, the students were given instructions to elaborate the IAQ data measured in their own classroom/laboratory in order to analyze their dependence on different environment conditions.

The full article is available for review here: https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acs.jchemed.0c00065

UNICEF cites evidence to indicate that young lungs are particularly vulnerable to air pollution; childhood exposure can lead to chronic respiratory problems such as asthma and lung cancer. As a result, guidance was provided to schools to raise awareness of the risks and to suggest ways of coping with the issue.

"Protecting children from air pollution requires actions to reduce air pollution, reduce children's exposure to it, and better monitor it."

Cited from UNICEF report: Clear the air for children: The impact of air pollution on children.

EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) had recently published The Reference Guide for Indoor Air Quality in School: https://www.epa.gov/iaq-schools/reference-guide-indoor-air-quality-schools

Kronos is planning to develop school educational projects also designed to teach students the importance of Air Quality on their health and wellbeing.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc.

The Company was initially founded in 2002 and funded by the U.S. military to develop electrostatic air movers. Eventually, the Company moved into the consumer air purification business. It began operations as a product development company that invented and significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized. Historically, Kronos has focused on developing, marketing, and selling the Company's proprietary air movement and purification technology. Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, Kronos technology uses state-of-the-art high voltage patented processes without the use of traditional porous HEPA filters. Kronos-based products move air silently, filter, sterilize, and purify the air while dramatically reducing energy consumption to half of a 60-watt light bulb. Kronos devices can be variable in shape or size and, therefore, have the potential to be scaled-down for air purification in cars or scaled-up in size for industrial and hazardous gas destruction. The technology is currently being implemented in multiple standalone products for businesses, homes, and vehicles of all types -to move, sterilize and filter air, including removing allergens down to 14.6 nanometers, passing through our patented technology -replacing expensive outdated passive HEPA and other filtration type systems. There are broad ranges of additional markets for standalone and embedded Kronos CORE technology-based devices. Examples of immediately addressable markets include schools, universities, healthcare facilities, operating rooms, manufacturing clean rooms, and the cabins of automobiles and commercial aircraft.

Kronos is the first publicly traded Company that accepts DOGE coin as a form of payment for its products, as well as other cryptocurrencies.

Recently, the Company filed for a provisional patent involving an innovative protective face mask with antimicrobial and anti-cellphone radiation protection features. The Company is planning to file additional patents to improve its existing technology as well as enter into new market segments but will continue to market air purifiers and other consumer products. The Company is an exclusive distributor and licensee of the latest generation of air purifiers based on the Company's CORE technologies. The Company markets its products as Airdog® and KRONOS® brands. All Kronos products come with Kronos Promise ™ -Your Satisfaction is Guaranteed!

Company offices are located in Los Angeles, California.

Shopping portal: https://www.1800safeair.com

Follow KNOS on Twitter: https://twitter.com/kronosati

Follow KNOS on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kronosati

Follow KNOS on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kronos_ati/

Follow KNOS on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdtrQDt1R26Ulh8v-S-EpJg

Follow KNOS on Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/Kronos_ATI

Follow KNOS on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/kronos-advanced-techngologies-inc

Contact us via info@kronosati.co or visit https://www.kronosati.co or https://www.1800SafeAIR.com

Disclaimer

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation of any security or any other product or service by Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc or any other third party regardless of whether such security, product or service is referenced in this press release. Furthermore, nothing in this press release is intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice, and nothing in it should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. Kronos Advanced Technologies does not represent that the securities, products, or services discussed in this press release are suitable for any particular investor. You are solely responsible for determining whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. You should consult your business advisor, attorney, and/or tax and accounting advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation.

Social Media Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements.

Kronos Advanced Technologies investors and others should note that we announce material information to the public about the Company through various means, including our website (https://www.kronosati.co/investors), through press releases, OTCmarkets filings, public conference calls, via our corporate Social Media accounts, listed above. We encourage our investors and others to monitor and review the information we make public in these locations as such information could be deemed to be material information. Please note that this list may be updated from time to time.

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the OTC Markets at OTCMarkets.com. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company's ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company's successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company's products.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

SOURCE: KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, Inc

Phone inquiries: 1-800-SAFE-AIR (option #4)