Posifa Technologies Introduces Next-Generation Air Flow Sensors With Enhanced Protection for Respiratory Care and Other Medical Applications

Featuring Parylene Coating Over Their Entire PCB Assembly, Devices Deliver Reliable Performance for Harsh Environments

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Posifa Technologies today announced the next generation of its mass air flow sensors for use in respiratory care and other medical and instrumentation applications. Designed to provide an extra level of protection for reliable performance in harsh environments with high humidity and trace amounts of corrosive gases, new PMF83000 and PMF86000 series sensors have been enhanced with a parylene coating over the entire PCB assembly — including the sensor die.



Featuring robust packages, the sensors introduced today serve as key components in ventilators, respirators, oxygen concentrators, nebulizers, and CPAP equipment, where they control the volume of air flow to patients. In addition, the devices provide mass flow measurement in anesthesia delivery, fuel cell control, and environmental monitoring equipment.

The PMF83000 and PMF86000 series feature Posifa’s third-generation thermal flow die, benefiting from the latest innovations in microfabrication. The sensor die uses a pair of thermopiles to detect changes in temperature gradient caused by mass flow, delivering excellent signal-to-noise performance and repeatability of 0.5 % F.S. Both series feature a single main flow path design, eliminating the risk of the bypass being clogged by water condensation and dust particles.

Measuring flow rates from 15 SLM to 100 SLM and 50 SLM to 300 SLM, respectively, the PMF83000 and PMF86000 series offer extremely fast response times of 5 ms typical and operate over temperature ranges of -25 °C to +65 °C. The devices provide both analog (voltage) and digital I²C outputs in the same package and support bidirectional flow measurement. Buyers should contact Posifa to discuss options for customizing the sensors’ features and specifications.

Samples and production quantities of the PMF83000 and PMF86000 mass air flow sensors are available now. Samples may be requested from the Posifa Technologies contact page.

About Posifa Technologies

Formerly known as Posifa Microsystems, Posifa Technologies designs and manufactures high-performance, low-cost sensor and sensing solutions, including gas and liquid flow sensors, air velocity sensors, and vacuum sensors. The company’s products are designed to meet the needs of demanding applications in consumer electronics, HVAC, medical devices, data centers, and more. Posifa serves its global customer base through direct sales and a network of distributors in the United States, Europe, Korea, and Taiwan. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an office in Shenzhen, China. More information on Posifa Technologies is available at http://posifatech.com/.

Link to detailed product information:

https://posifatech.com/mass-air-flow-sensors/pmf83000/ (PMF83000)

https://posifatech.com/mass-air-flow-sensors/pmf86000/ (PMF86000)

Link to product photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/192469730@N06/albums/72157718942630628

