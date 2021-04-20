Effort underway to collect names of ND Purple Heart recipients

By Sasha Strong Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT

BOTTINEAU, N.D. – A Bottineau woman is looking to collect the names of Purple Heart recipients from the state of North Dakota.

Lois Schaefer’s father Everett Solper received the honor following his service to the country in World War II.

Now Schaefer wants to submit North Dakotans who have done the same to the National Purple Heart Wall of Honor in New York.

“Of the two million hearts that have been awarded since 1952, they only have about 10,000 in their database which will be about 10 or 12%. And so I told them I said I will help you get as many North Dakota recipients as I can,” said Schaefer.

If you or someone you know in the state have received a purple heart award contact please contact Schaefer at loeyanns@outlook.com.

