Open Source Logistics is Leading the Industry in Mail Forwarding & Returns Management Services for Amazon

THE FLORIDA BASED AMERICAN COMPANY IS TAKING THE VERY CONCEPT OF E-COMMERCE TO THE NEXT LEVEL

HIALEAH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Open Source Logistics LLC has proudly announced that it is offering a wide range of logistics services from a single location. These services primarily include mail forwarding, returns managements, and much more. Based in Florida, Open Source Logistics LLC is an American company that is determined to emerge at the top of the ladder as one of the most reliable preferred logistics partner for individuals and companies from all around the world handling shipping operations to and from the United States.“We take great pride in providing quality services for mail forwarding and management, order completion and shipping, and also Amazon Fulfillment to our valued clients from around the world.” Said the spokesperson of Open Source Logistics, while talking about the company. “About 70% of Amazon customer returns are safely sent back to the inventory for further resale, which saves our clients a lot of time and money.” She added. According to the company spokesperson, Open Source Logistics receives these returns, inspect them thoroughly, and then sends them back to the inventory for future reselling.In addition, Open Source Logistics LLC has a systematic approach for managing logistics for its valued clients. Open Source Logistics also provides Cloud 3PL services and serves as an assistant to fulfill the growing e-commerce needs of its clients. Furthermore, the company also has a rapidly expanding network of National and International Shipping Agents that covers all of the United States. In a nutshell, the company is simply revolutionizing the drop-shipping and e-commerce industry worldwide by eliminating all the difficulties.By exploring the endless possibilities in the e-commerce industry, Open Source Logistics LLC is expanding the horizons of this industry and enabling more and more people to invest in this sector every day. E-commerce is truly the future and the Florida based company is well prepared to reap all the benefits associated with this industry. For the past several years, the company has been progressing towards providing efficient, affordable, and reliable logistics services.For more information, please visit the website at: www.opensourcelogisticsusa.com