RVKAH releases new track ‘Slow Down’ ahead of her much anticipated second EP
The Indie singer exceeded 100,000 streams for ‘Slow Down’ within the first month of its release.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The popular American-Israeli singer and songwriter, Rebecca Jean Moritz or better known as RVKAH is quickly becoming a global sensation after her new single, ‘Slow Down’ exceeded 100,000 streams within the first month of its release. The indie artist is busy working on her second EP and is set to launch in summer 2021.
With thousands of listeners across the world and growing popularity, the singer and songwriter is not letting anything stop her from achieving great success. The new EP will be a showcase of her beautiful talents and voice, as she is rapidly becoming one of the most popular indie artists on all major music streaming platforms. “Rvkah is one of the most promising acts at the moment, and her single ‘LOVE’ defines the meaning of what music really is," shared a spokesperson from LEFUTUREWAVE.
With her extensive networking skills, RVKAH has connected with Grammy Award-winning songwriter, Charlie Midnight as well as Jan Fairchild. Charlie is best known for James Brown’s ‘Living In America’ and who has worked with artists such as Christina Aguilera, Barbara Streisand, Hilary Duff, Britney Spears, and more. Jan has also previously worked with the likes of Stevie Wonder and Mos Def. Rvkah will be collaborating with Charlie on her first new track. They also worked together with multi-platinum songwriter and producer, Kevin DeClue for her recently released holiday single, “Christmas Love.” With new tracks, music videos, and EP’s set for the year ahead, RVKAH tells us, “Working with the likes of Charlie and Kevin shows me how grateful I am for these exciting opportunities.
RVKAH has created original music from a young age, for which she’s received numerous awards, dedications, and a growing fan base. The success of RVKAH lies in her ability to write and produce music that can captivate your senses and invites you to become still and enjoy the rush of a new romance. Her provoking lyrics have drawn in thousands of new listeners and subscribers each month, as she is set to become the world’s most popular new indie artist. As a friend and colleague from Uranium Waves said, “RVKAH’s, serene vocals draw you into her heart and mind,” the talented American-Israeli artist is leaving her mark on the music world.
More about Rvkah
Born in Florida as Rebecca Jean Moritz and raised in Israel, the artist had a passion for singing from the young age of five. At 12-years old, Rebecca, recorded her first debut album, ‘Picture Me’ with the title song winning the VH1 “Song of the Year'' contest in 2005. Among thousands of entries from various genres, RVKAH’s music stoodout above the rest. RVKAH also attended and graduated from Berklee College of Music.
The talented young artist received Honorable Mentions from the Peace-driven Songwriting Award Committee for her song ‘All Men Are Created Equal.’ As a result of her philanthropic song, RVKAH received letters of commendation from former President Barack Obama, former President George W. Bush, the former Israeli Prime Minister, Ariel Sharon and many other dignitaries around the world. Her career would only escalate to new heights when she became older, being selected as a “Gold Artist” by Radiolndy.com.
Rebecca would, later drop her real name and create her stage name, which she now goes by. After the introduction of a rebranding strategy, Rvkah began working under her own label, ECLIPSE. Her long history of songwriting, recording and performing has given her the chance to become a coveted music artist that will be remembered for generations to come.
As Rvkah gears up for the year ahead, listeners and fans of the artist are eager to see what new music she will be releasing in the coming months. Her “LOVE EP” which was released mid-November 2020 is available online on all major music streaming platforms. Listen to all of RVKAH’s music on all major streaming platforms like Spotify, iTunes and more. For more information on RVHAH, you can visit her website here.
Rvkah
Kevin DeClue (DUCLOUX)
Rvkah - Slow Down (Official Lyric Video)