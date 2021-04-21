Bestselling Author Mickey Royal Announces Release of New Book, The Pimp Game: Instructional Guide
EINPresswire.com/ -- Mickey Royal, a bestselling author, playwright, columnist, and erotic poet has announced the release of his latest book, The Pimp Game: Instructional Guide.
In this exciting story, the former Hollywood king reveals secret techniques with proven results on mastering the art of submission, offering readers an intimate look inside the mind of the master with a chilling peek into a shadow world. A modern-day guide that parallels The Prince by Machiavelli, the book gives a panoramic view of the psychology that goes into complete control over others and their mind, body, and spirit. Secrets known by a select sect and mastered by an elite few are finally exposed in shocking detail as The Pimp Game: Instructional Guide thoroughly explains how methods are being practiced, performed, and perfected every day, including in the Oval Office.
“When I read the book, I felt it was written by the Devil himself,” remarked Mariana Van Zeller of National Geographic. An early reader of the book and host of National Geographic’s series “Trafficked,” Van Zeller featured Royal’s The Pimp Game: Instructional Guide in Season 1, Episode 5 of the show, introducing audiences to its captivating portrayal of the art of the submission.
Royal is currently conducting a media tour with radio and television outlets to share news of this release.
To learn more, or to get a copy of the book, please visit Amazon. The Pimp Game: Instructional Guide currently retails in paperback for $14.95 and digital Kindle format for $5.99. To browse more works by Royal, visit his Amazon author page.
About The Author
A pure novelist with decades of experience as a playwright, columnist, and erotic poet, Mickey Royal is a talented author from Los Angeles, California. He has been named a “Pure Genius” by the American Literary Society and called “the premier writer of our time” by The Real Freeway Rick Ross for his work, which includes the production of over 100 adult films. A former gangster, drug dealer, F.O.I., legendary pimp, paid enforcer, pornographer, and bestselling author, he possesses the unique ability to place the reader inside of the story. Popular books written by Mickey Royal include The Pimp Game: Instructional Guide, The Pimp Game: Secrets of Mind Manipulation, Along for The Ride, Pimping Aint Easy: But Somebody’s Gotta Do It, and I’m Leaving You for A White Woman. To learn more, please visit MickeyRoyal.com.

