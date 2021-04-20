View Systems, Inc.’s (VSYM) Sannabis Announces New Product to Supply the Food and Beverage Industry with Cannabis Flavorings Full of Terpenes and Flavonoids to Enhance a Products Essence and Therapeutic Value

/EIN News/ -- Sannabis recently announced approvals by an Inspector from Colombia’s Ministry of Agriculture of their Seed Bank Facilities in anticipation of the Issuance of a coveted Cannabis Seed Use License.



Cali, Colombia, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View Systems, Inc.’s (OTC:VSYM), Sannabis S.A.S. (the “Company”), a Colombian cannabis company, announces the development of a new product to supply the food and beverage industry with Cannabis flavorings. For several years Sannabis has been producing an essential oil with a mystical therapeutic essence that captivated users with the pure aroma and flavor of the botanical components of Cannabis. Sannabis redeveloped its essential oil into a Non-THC raw material that can be used by food and drink companies to flavor potentially hundreds of different products.

Recently PepsiCo announced their Rockstar Energy launched a line of hemp-infused drinks in Germany with an “intense Hemp flavor.” PepsiCo says, “With outstanding category growth of 58% compared to the previous year, hemp products are the trend of the year for 2021 in the FMCG sector.”

Sannabis aims to be a major supplier of not only the essence for this Food and Beverage Revolution, but also the hempseed oil needed to make these products. A large part of the smells and aromas associated with plants are due to the presence of terpenes and flavonoids. As opposed to Cannabinoids (CBD) with no smell or odor. Terpenes serve several functions in the plant to protect it from predators. Terpenes are compounds responsible for the aroma and flavors of cannabis, and support cannabinoids in producing desired effects. Flavonoids are similar to terpenes in that they contribute to a plant's aroma and flavor profile, but may offer their own unique therapeutic effects.

Sannabis believes the cocktail market to be a huge opportunity for them, they will approach makers of spirits and other beverages interested in enhancing their offerings with therapeutic effects. Companies interested in working with Sannabis should contact the company at info@viewsystems.com.

Recently Sannabis launched its “Holy Essence” product at top Salsa Dance Club in Cali-Colombia. Sannabis’ Holy Essence is added to the drink glass before the drink is poured, then on the rim to give the user a pure therapeutic essence and aroma without altering the taste of their cocktail. Click here to see videos of the launch and images of the product.

Last week, Sannabis announced approval by an Inspector from Colombia’s Ministry of Agriculture of their Seed Bank facilities in anticipation of the Granting of a coveted Cannabis Seed Use License. Sannabis intends to work with the companies in the food and beverage industry interested in developing unique cannabis flavors and aromas by developing unique strains for their products.

“I believe cannabis flavorings will be a HUGE market because it takes 2 pounds of cannabis to produce 5 ml of Cannabis Essential Oil, I believe Colombia is the only country that can produce it at scale to provide this raw material at a cost affordable to the average consumer. It also can command a premium for bars and restaurants to charge their customers to add to their cocktails,” stated John Campo, President of View Systems, Inc. and co-founder of Sannabis.

Last year, Sannabis was issued a Fabrication license, click here to see their GRANTED Fabrication and Export License for cannabis derivatives. Sannabis also received notice from the Ministry of Justice concerning their cultivation licenses, they expect to have those licenses issued once the Ministry’s minor requests have been satisfied.

About View Systems, Inc.

View Systems Inc. provides security and surveillance products to law enforcement facilities such as correctional institutions as well as to government agencies, schools, courthouses, event and sports venues, the military and commercial businesses. View Systems' products are used by commercial businesses and residential consumers wishing to monitor their assets and limit their liability. For more information, visit www.viewsystems.com

View Systems Inc. (www.viewsystems.com) is the developer of the ViewScan Weapons Detection System, a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sanctioned product used by law enforcement and correctional facilities, government agencies, schools, courthouses, special events, sports venues, military, and commercial businesses. View Systems entered into an MOU to acquire Colombian Cannabis company, Sannabis, to diversify into the burgeoning Cannabis industry with new management committed to continue developing their ViewScan Weapons Detection System in Colombia for the local and international market. View Systems intends to file for a name and symbol change in the near future, however, they will continue to develop their newly enhanced state of the art ViewScan products in Barranquilla, Colombia for the local and international markets.

ViewScan is installed at government agencies in Washington, DC and elsewhere, major school systems, correctional facilities, ports, and police stations around the world. View Scan has also been used at events where top security clearance is required for former Presidents. In this Market Survey Report commissioned by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), ViewScan features are outlined in this report, https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/publications/WTMD-MSR_0614-508.pdf

Company/Media Contact:

View Systems, Inc.

John Campo, President/Chairman

+1-410-236-8200 USA (Office/WhatsApp)

+57-318-657-0918 Colombia (Office)

jcampo@viewsystems.com

