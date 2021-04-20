--CropWise uses blockchain technology to provide an immutable chain of custody for cannabis cultivators, manufacturers, distributors and retailers--

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CargoChain , Inc., supplier of the market’s leading supply chain visibility and information sharing platform, today announced a partnership with global software solution provider, FileVision , to deliver CropWise: a blockchain-based solution that provides an immutable chain of custody from “seed to sale,” ensuring cannabis cultivators, manufacturers, distributors and retailers maintain compliance with state laws, while also providing assurance to consumers of the product’s authenticity and safety.



CropWise equips cultivators with a centralized hub to manage information from all sources and data models used for reporting and analytics to ensure compliance with both state and federal laws while optimizing processes, increasing yields and reducing costs. Producers can leverage CropWise to manage strains and harvesting processes to ensure quality control and manage day-to-day operations using a single, unified platform for end-to-end visibility across the supply chain.

“The US market for legal recreational and medical marijuana is expected to reach $45 billion by 2025, according to Marijuana Business Daily,” said Jonathan Colehower, CEO, CargoChain. “The entire industry is eager to improve product safety and ensure authenticity. CropWise is a seed-to-sale solution that will give consumers full confidence in a product’s authenticity by presenting immutable evidence of its chain-of-custody. Cultivators will use CropWise to improve internal security, operating efficiency and build strong brand awareness with retailers and consumers.”

CropWise strengthens consumer confidence in the cannabis industry by verifying:

Product origin

State and federal compliance

Seed quality

Proof of ownership

Cultivation and manufacturing processes

Location tracking

About CargoChain

CargoChain is one of the few supply chain solutions that has blockchain as an integral working part of its platform. All events are recorded on-chain, following the execution of a smart contract as cargo changes hands, while rich cargo data is stored off-chain. CargoChain’s blockchain architecture provides immutable proof of all cargo events at any given point in time as cargo moves along the supply chain. CargoChain democratizes the information supply chain, powering applications that allow all participants, regardless of size, to make better business decisions-- www.cargochain.com .

About FileVision

FileVision's mission is to deliver user-friendly software solutions that simplify, automate and address the complex business requirements for organizations-- www.filevision.com.

