Marijuana Company of America Inc.’s CEO, Jesus Quintero, Answers Shareholder Questions and Provides Operational Update in New Interview

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. (“SCV”) today announced the availability of a new interview with the Jesus Quintero, CEO of Marijuana Company of America Inc. ("MCOA" or the "Company") (OTC: MCOA), an innovative hemp corporation. Quintero answers shareholder questions that were submitted on the MCOA social media sites.



Topics covered on the call included how MCOA will profit from efforts led by Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC: CBGL) and Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTC: ECOX), several topics related to MCOA’s market value, where MCOA is at regarding a potential up-list to a higher exchange, what are plans for getting products into new states/countries as legalization continues to grow, and much more.

While answering investor questions, Quintero tells Smith, “Our 2020 sales revenue was impacted by the global pandemic, but in 2021 we have shifted to our new eCommerce platform. This transition involved the rebranding of our products, utilizing our social media platforms to reach new markets, as well as introducing some new intangibles that are not being used by any of our competitors.”

Regarding the work being done with ECOX and CBGL, Quintero says, “From the shareholder perspective you have to look beyond just the share exchange. In reality there is so much more to these strategic relationships. CBGL has several high-tech products, formulated beverages and innovations that MCOA can leverage and assist with along with numerous patents and extensive R&D. CBGL also has a controlling 56.5% interest in Natural Plant Extracts of California, a cannabis manufacturing and distribution plant in Lynwood, CA, that MCOA invested in two years ago. In terms of ECOX, they are a strong partner working with inventors and new inventions mostly surrounding green technology like their work with specialized supercritical extraction technology. We are three very impactful businesses that are made that much stronger by the work we will do together.”

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/april-interview-marijuana-company-of-america-mcoa/.

About Marijuana Company of America, Inc.

MCOA is an emerging industry leader with focus in product development and sales & marketing with its proprietary botanical ingredients legal hemp-based cannabidiol ("CBD") quality products under the brand name "hempSMART™". The Company's premium quality products are double lab tested for purity and potency and sold to wholesalers, distributors, via online e commerce consumer platform, and a proven network affiliate marketing program. The Company recently announced plans for international sales, production, and marketing expansion.

For more information, please visit: https://www.marijuanacompanyofamerica.com/

About SmallCapVoice.com

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients' financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTCMarkets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit https://www.smallcapvoice.com/small-cap-stock-otc-investor-relations-financial-public-relations/.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

