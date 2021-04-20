Neuronetics to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results and Host Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders, today announced that it plans to release first quarter financial and operating results prior to market open on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. The Company will host a conference call to review its results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time the same day.

The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode via a webcast on the Company’s investor relations website at ir.neuronetics.com. To listen to the conference call on your telephone, please dial (877) 472-8990 for United States callers or +1 (629) 228-0778 for international callers and reference confirmation code 8667667, approximately ten minutes prior to start time. The replay will be available on the Company's website for approximately 60 days.