Syneos Health Partners with Medable, Expanding Decentralized Solutions to Bring Clinical Trials Closer to the Patient

/EIN News/ -- MORRISVILLE, N.C. and PALO ALTO, Calif., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, and Medable, the leading cloud platform for patient-centered drug development, today announced a strategic partnership to bring clinical trials closer to the patient. The partnership will deliver new decentralized capabilities to Syneos Health with the aim of increasing clinical trial diversity, while improving patient access and experiences to transform biopharmaceutical product development.



Syneos Health will gain access to Medable’s digital platform that reduces physician burden, simplifies the patient journey, and collects previously difficult to obtain data to speed therapies to patients across the clinical development lifecycle. The collaboration will also deliver a fit-for-purpose decentralized digital solution to Syneos Health customers tailored to the specific attributes and requirements for conducting non-interventional research.

“The demand for decentralized clinical trials has steadily increased as sponsors search for innovative and meaningful ways to drive efficiency, reduce cost and alleviate patient burden,” said Maria Fotiu, Executive Vice President for Decentralized Solutions, Syneos Health. “Our collaboration with Medable will identify opportunities to capture data – real time – to better deliver customized, decentralized solutions. When combined with our Illingworth Research Group mobile research nursing capabilities, we believe we’ll be able to engage more diverse populations and increase access for patients who previously couldn’t participate in clinical trials.”

Decentralized Solutions from Syneos Health combine deep insights, agile technologies and operational excellence to transform clinical trials. Medable’s patient-centered cloud platform is a flexible and modular decentralized clinical trial solution that scales to meet the unique needs of specific therapy areas, indications and protocols. It delivers on-site and at-home access on any web-enabled device utilizing Medable’s foundational TeleVisit, TeleConsent, TeleCOA and remote patient monitoring tools.

“We’re excited to work with Syneos Health to accelerate the shift to patient-centric research,” said Alison Holland, Executive General Manager of Digital and Decentralized Solutions for Medable. “The decentralized model requires industry leaders working closely together across an ecosystem to adopt new tools for decentralized and hybrid studies. Combining Syneos Health’s deep experience with our leading digital platform is a win-win-win for patients, sites and sponsors.”

Medable will also now be part of the Syneos Health Dynamic Assembly® network, an open ecosystem of preferred best-of-breed data and technology collaborators committed to delivering fit-for-purpose solutions designed to strategically address the nuances of each customer engagement.

To learn more about how we are Shortening the distance from lab to life®, visit syneoshealth.com or subscribe to our podcast.

