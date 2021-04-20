Global Baby Monitor Market to Garner Revenue of $1,761.7 Million at CAGR of 6.5% in the During the Forecast Period 2020-2027 – Exclusive Report [164 Pages] by Research Dive

The global baby monitor market is predicted to see a significant growth due to the rising awareness of various problems that a baby can face in the absence of adult supervision. North America is contributing to the market immensely, due to the rising number of working parents.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest report published by Research Dive states that the global baby monitor market is predicted to a rise in revenue from $1,258.5 million to over $1,761.7 million at a steady CAGR of 6.5%.

Market Dynamics

The world has witnessed a rise where both parents go to work to ensure a better lifestyle for them and the family. The absence of adult supervision has led to increased risk of babies being subjected to injuries or even sudden infant death syndrome. Hence, many parents are turning to equipment such as baby monitors to keep a watch on their children, allowing them to keep a watch on their babies even when they’re at their respective workplaces. The monitors provide parents with a real-time video stream along with audio facility to help them hear and watch their baby. The ability to look after the kid may boost the market grow in the forecast period.

Baby monitors are expensive, and this has led to many parents opting out of the idea to purchase the equipment. This may become a restraining factor in the growth of the market.

For More Detail Insights, Download Free Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/8357

The rising number of women at workplaces has also increased and according to many reports, the numbers are estimated to be at around two-thirds of them working full time. This has been one of the primary reasons for the increased production of more innovative baby care products which is predicted to further lead the growth of the market in future.

Segmental Analysis of the Market

The report has segregated the market into various subcategories namely – product type, connectivity, sales channel, and regional analysis.

Video Baby Monitor Sub-Segment to Gain the Highest Market Share

The video baby monitor is expected to generate revenue of over $1,405.3 million by 2027. It is predicted to grow even further owing to rising concern of working parents towards their children and the provision of round-the-clock visual data allows them to keep a track on the kids constantly.

Wireless Sub-Segment Predicted to Witness Significant Growth

The wireless sub-segment is predicted to see a rise in revenue from $1.127.1 million in 2019 to over $1,621.9 million in 2017. The wireless monitors have a variety of advantages to it including the ability to connect to any equipment via WIFI such as laptops, smartphones, and desktops. The parents are able to watch their children on any gadget without any hassles while they work.

Online Sub-Segment to Gain Popularity in the Market

The online sub-segment is expected to see a rise from $369.9 million in 2019, to over $642.6 million in 2027. This growth is due to its popularity among many busy parents and millennials. The online sub segment has also made major progress in terms of easing communication with the customer care executives by making it more streamlined and enhancing the customer service facilities.

Connect with Analyst to Reveal How COVID-19 Impacting On Market: https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/8357

North America is Predicted to Grow Immensely in the Market

The North American region has been witnessing a rise in the number of working parents, which has in turn facilitated a rise in sales of baby monitors. This is predicted to cause a surge in the revenue of the market from $507.2 million to over $628.9 million in 2027.

Key Players in the Market

According to the report, the key players of the global baby monitor market include:

Dorel Industries Inc

Summer Infant Inc

Samsung Corporation

Angelcare Monitors Inc

Nanit

Bebcare Baby Care

Owlet Baby Care

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Anker Technology (UK) Ltd

VTech Holdings Ltd

These players are currently focusing on R&D activities, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations to sustain and attain a leading position in the market.

The report also summarizes many important aspects including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and latest strategic developments.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Baby Monitor Market

The baby monitor market witnessed a steady growth rate until the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the world majorly. With most industries closed, and with many families working from home, there was a slight drop in the market. But, with workplaces slowly reopening, the market is predicted to see in the post pandemic world.

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal Research Dive 30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005 (P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India) +1-(917)-444-1262 (US) Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454 E-mail: support@researchdive.com Website: https://www.researchdive.com Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521