Findus Venture and Spire Global sign second partnership agreement to enhance monitoring of space debris and advance novel remote sensing techniques

ADLER-2 will launch in Q4 2022 and will monitor orbital debris in low earth orbit

Satellite will help increase debris detection and number of observations logged

It will also carry a remote sensing payload to study clouds and aerosols in the atmosphere



/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO and RESTON, Va., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Findus Venture GMBH (“Findus Venture”), an Austrian investor in new space technology, and Spire Global, Inc. (“Spire” or the “Company”), a leading provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, have today announced their collaboration to launch the ADLER-2 satellite in Q4 2022, in a bid to tackle the growing problem of space debris.



This new satellite aims to further enhance orbital debris monitoring in low earth orbit, and expand novel atmospheric sensing capabilities to study clouds and aerosols in the atmosphere. ADLER-2 will be a multi-payload satellite that uses Spire’s LEMUR 6U platform and will carry three customer payloads:

An enhanced version of an orbital debris tracking radar developed by Spire on behalf of Findus Venture An Austrian Particle Impact Detector piezo-sensor developed by the Austrian Space Forum (OeWF), designed to detect debris particle impacts The GRASP-Airphoton Multi-Angle Polarimeter (GAPMAP), a wide field-of-view imaging instrument optimised for CubeSat technology and designed for accurate and comprehensive measurements of the microphysical properties of aerosol particles and clouds in the atmosphere. These new observations will perform air quality measurements around the globe and will support estimates of climate change patterns on Earth.



This is the second satellite collaboration between Spire and Findus Venture, following the ADLER-1 mission, which is set to launch into space in December 2021. ADLER-2 is expected to help increase the debris detection rate thanks to use of a debris detection radar with a larger antenna and increased detection range, and also to double the number of observations logged.

Spire will build, launch and operate the satellite, leveraging its radio frequency CubeSat design and manufacturing capability with its satellite tasking, collection, processing, data dissemination, and command and control infrastructure. Spire will also provide the orbital debris radar to Findus, integrate the other sensors, and enable access to all of them via an easy-to-use application programming interface (API).

This agreement between Findus Venture and Spire is based on a flexible subscription model with a monthly payment plan. This model benefits Spire’s customers by reducing high upfront expenditures, enabling predictable service charges distribution, and allowing an easier extension of the service provision beyond the lifecycle of the hardware.

Christian Federspiel, CEO, Findus Venture, said: "It is essential to understand space debris in order to build and operate satellite-based commercial services with service-level agreements. The intention of the ADLER-x series of satellites is to contribute to a deeper knowledge of space debris."

Theresa Condor, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Spire Space Services, said: “The rapid and substantial growth of space-based activity in recent decades presents us with many opportunities but also significant challenges. Space debris, and the increased risk of collisions between objects, is something we need to manage carefully and as a first step we need to improve our understanding of what is happening and when.”

“The ADLER-2 will join the ADLER-1 in helping us better detect debris and understand what we need to do to solve this challenge. Our business subscription model, evidenced by this second successful partnership with Findus Venture, also means we can work faster and more efficiently, at a lower upfront cost for our clients.”

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire is a global provider of space-based data and analytics that offers unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth from the ultimate vantage point so organizations can make decisions with confidence, accuracy, and speed. Spire uses a multi-purpose satellite constellation to source hard to acquire, valuable data and enriches it with predictive solutions. Spire then provides this data as a subscription to organizations around the world so they can improve business operations, decrease their environmental footprint, deploy resources for growth and competitive advantage, and mitigate risk. Spire gives commercial and government organizations the competitive advantage they seek to innovate and solve some of the world’s toughest problems with insights from space. Spire has offices in San Francisco, CA, Boulder, CO, Washington DC, Glasgow, Luxembourg, and Singapore. To learn more, visit http://www.spire.com. On March 1, 2021, Spire Global, Inc. and NavSight Holdings, Inc. announced they had entered into a definitive merger agreement for a business combination that would result in Spire becoming a publicly listed company.

About NavSight Holdings, Inc.

NavSight Holdings, Inc. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. NavSight was organized with the opportunity to pursue a business combination target in any business or industry, with the intent to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business that provides expertise and technology to U.S. government customers in support of their national security, intelligence and defense missions.

About Findus Venture GMBH

Findus Venture GmbH is an Austria-based investor in NewSpace. Findus invests in sustainable technology that is to be used exclusively for the benefit of mankind. Findus understands both the business model of the companies in which it invests, as well as the underlying technology and products. In order to stay up to date, Findus and its partners implement technology-intensive projects such as: ADLER-x. Findus has invested in Spire Global and Hyperloop Transport Technologies - HTT, among others.

About OeWF

Experts from a broad variety of disciplines, as well as the spaceflight sector, constitute the core of the Austrian Space Forum's continued endeavors. These include, on a regular basis, national and international institutions from science and industry, which work at the cutting edge of scientific research. The Austrian Space Forum is one of the world’s leading institutions conducting Mars analog missions, paving the way for the future human exploration of the Red Planet. Furthermore, the Austrian Space Forum uses its expertise and reach to further and internationally propagate Austrian top-level research. The Austrian Space Forum also contributes significantly to inspiring and educating young people in the sectors of science, technology and engineering. The OeWF offers internships to students and pupils, and its experts supervise scientific papers on a regular basis. www.oewf.org

About GRASP-Airphoton

GRASP-SAS is a spin-off out of University of Lille, France. GRASP-SAS is a research company that specialises in developing state-of-art retrieval algorithms for characterizing earth atmosphere and surface from remote sensing observations, both from space and ground. GRASP-SAS cooperates with both the European Space Agency and the European Organisation for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites in developing operational algorithms for such satellite missions as Envisat, 3MI/MetOP, Sentinel-3,-4, 5P. The company maintains and advances a public GRASP-OPEN code that is used by more than 600 professionals worldwide, including researchers in leading organizations such as NASA.

Airphoton is a US-based small company located in Maryland, and incubated by the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC). Airphoton specializes in the design and implementation of hardware and algorithms for science applications from ground based, airborne, and spaceborne measurements. Airphoton’s founders have long standing experience on NASA space and airborne missions, as well as ground-based measurement systems for Earth Science applications, particularly in the Air Quality and Climate arenas.

