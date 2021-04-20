GreenBox POS Appoints New Chief Financial Officer and New Head of Risk Management

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, CA, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX ("GreenBox", the "Company"), an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions, today announced the Company has appointed Ben Chung as its new Chief Financial Officer and Bryan Rowland as Head of Risk Management.



Mr. Chung brings more than 22 years of experience in the public accounting arena, as well as invaluable financial industry exposure. He has extensive experience in auditing for both private and public companies, SEC reporting and due diligence transactions including post-merger integration.



Prior to founding Benjamin & Ko, a PCAOB registered CPA & Consulting firm, Mr. Chung served as an Audit Partner for BDO Korea and previously represented BDO USA. Mr. Chung completed a two-year international rotation spanning several APAC countries, overseeing quality control for US GAAP, other foreign reporting filers, and the capital markets practice. While at BDO, Mr. Chung managed quarterly technical accounting and auditing webinars, and provided guidance to clients and other partners in the firm. Mr. Chung also served as Audit Manager for medium to large public companies in the consumer industries practice at both Ernst & Young and PricewaterhouseCoopers.



Mr. Chung is intimately familiar with GreenBox having previously worked with the company on a contract basis. He played a vital role in the preparation of GreenBox public filings for its uplist to the NASDAQ, multiple financing rounds, and becoming OTC compliant.

Mr. Rowland comes from an extensive background of 18 years in fraud protection, risk management and compliance leadership across a host of industries including e-commerce, payfac and financial services. Over the course of his career, Mr. Rowland has worked at firms such as Disney, Visa, Genentech, and GoPro in a variety of positions related to fraud protection, payment processing risk management and compliance strategies which make him a natural fit for his role at GreenBox.

“We welcome Ben and Bryan to the GreenBox family and are privileged to have talent of this caliber join the team,” said Fredi Nisan, Chief Executive Officer of GreenBox POS. “Ben’s counsel will be invaluable as we continue to establish GreenBox as a leader in the financial technology space. He brings an excellent background and expertise in understanding GreenBox POS accounting and auditing to help us meet the stringent public company requirements of the Nasdaq from our recent uplisting. Bryan will be a significant asset to our risk management and compliance processes ensuring that GreenBox technology continues to provide best-in-class security for our merchant customers and partners.”

"GreenBox POS has made significant progress achieving record client onboardings and processing volume,” said Chung. “The Company’s blockchain based payment solutions are well positioned to disrupt the financial payments space and having strong financial controls, reporting and accountability processes will be crucial to supporting its growth. I look forward to joining this talented team and contributing to the strong momentum of the company and technology.”

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) is an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions. The Company's applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products, reducing fraud and improving the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients globally. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.greenboxpos.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set out in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

