Super League Gaming and Mobcrush to Share Exciting New Offerings at the 2021 Esports Newfront

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in competitive video gaming and esports entertainment for everyday players, is thrilled to be participating in the upcoming 2021 Esports Newfront alongside Mobcrush, a live streaming platform used by hundreds of thousands of gaming influencers. 2021 Esports Newfront is the premiere invitation-only event for brands and agencies presented by EBS/Cynopsis.



The presentation from the two companies, happening at 1:30 PM ET on Thursday, April 22 nd , will feature a first-hand look at the unique opportunities for consumer brands to reach a broad demographic of mainstream gamers across the three most critical engagement points: in-game, in-stream, and in-event. The companies will share how tapping into their offerings enables an impressive level of scale through a combined player base of more than three million per month and more than 400,000 players per day, and a U.S. audience of 85 million monthly and more than 7.7 billion video views across digital live streaming platforms such as Twitch and YouTube (Nielsen DCR December 2020), as well as more than two billion video views across social media channels including Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and more. With a collection of wholly-owned young gamer properties in Super League’s Minehut and Mobcrush’s Mine Ville, a roster of gaming influencers who generate almost two million hours of content annually, and Super League Arena, a compelling esports tournament broadcast series featuring top amateur and semi-pro players, the companies are in an exciting position to provide brands, advertisers, and other consumer-facing businesses access to the highly prized, highly engaged esports audience they crave.

“It is a fantastic year to be presenting alongside Mobcrush at this year’s Newfront,” says Matt Edelman, Super League’s Chief Commercial Officer. “The continued growth of Super League’s community, in tandem with Mobcrush’s remarkable audience reach, allows us to provide partners with exactly the right content-driven and digital-to-physical activations that entertain and delight gamers throughout their player journey.”

“The Esports Newfront is a perfect moment for Super League and Mobcrush to tell the story of how our partnership can deliver powerful solutions for brands,” says Mike Wann, Chief Executive Officer of Mobcrush. “Our combined offerings are ideally positioned to help sponsors and advertisers meet key objectives with this audience of ever-increasing size and importance.”

To request an invitation to the Esports Newfront and see Super League’s presentation, please click here. Space is limited and reserved for brands and media buyers.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG) is a leading gaming community and content platform that gives everyday gamers multiple ways to connect and engage with others while enjoying the video games they love. Powered by patented, proprietary technology systems, Super League offers players the ability to create gameplay-driven experiences they can share with friends, the opportunity to watch live streaming broadcasts and gameplay highlights across digital and social channels, and the chance to compete in events and challenges designed to celebrate victories and achievements across multiple skill levels. With gameplay and content offerings featuring more than a dozen of the world’s top video game titles, Super League is building a broadly inclusive, global brand at the intersection of gaming, experiences and entertainment. Whether to access its expanding direct audience or the company’s unique content production and virtual event capabilities, third parties ranging from consumer brands, video game publishers, television companies, traditional sports organizations, concert promoters and more are turning to Super League to provide integrated solutions that drive business growth. For more: superleague.com

About Mobcrush

Mobcrush is a leading gaming technology platform that empowers gamers and influencers to reach all of their fans simultaneously across live streaming and social media platforms. Mobcrush has been downloaded by more than 600,000 creators who generate almost 2 million hours of original content annually and have accumulated more than 4.5 billion fans and subscribers. Along with free multi-streaming distribution, Mobcrush’s proprietary technology ReplayEngine gives gamers the ability to capture and share amazing highlight moments in real time via artificial intelligence with a single tap. Mobcrush powers full-service live streaming, influencer activations, and esports content creation and distribution at scale. The company’s Sponsored Live Breaks and other advertising solutions create authentic connections for brands with creators and their fans across a broad spectrum of video game entertainment. The company also owns and operates InPVP’s Mineville, one of six official Microsoft Minecraft partner servers, enjoyed by more than 22 million unique players annually. Through its longstanding commitment to advancing the intersection of gameplay, live streaming, and content creation, Mobcrush continues to be a leading platform helping players and creators pursue their passion and make a living while doing so.



