ARHT Media Installs HoloPod™, HoloPresence™ and Capture Studios with two Military Organizations in Q1 2021 Valued at over $450,000

In Q2 2021 ARHT Retained the Services of NATO Veteran Sean Midwood to Consult the Company in the Military Vertical

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or "the Company") (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, is pleased to announce that in Q1 2021 it installed it’s HoloPod™ and HoloPresence™ Display technology, as well as Capture Studio Kits with two military organizations in three separate countries with a value over $450,000. The primary uses of the technology will be for military training and education. In one case these permanent installations are a pilot program that has the potential to be rolled out to many additional countries.



“Education and training are two very strong use cases of ARHT’s technology suite," stated ARHT CEO Larry O’Reilly, “and if this initial pilot program delivers on the client’s expectations, then it could possibly lead to the build out of a very large network within the organization. The program is expected to save the organization hundreds of thousands of dollars annually by reducing the need for air travel.”

In April, ARHT Media engaged with retired NATO technology expert, Sean Midwood, to advise the company in its sales and marketing strategy with military organizations globally. Mr. Midwood, holds a Masters of Electrical Engineering Degree from the United States Naval Post Graduate School and prior to retirement was the Chief of Staff to the Director of Service Strategy (formerly Chief Technology Officer) at NATO’s C&I Agency (formerly C3 Agency) in the Netherlands following a distinguished career with the Royal Canadian Navy.

“I could only dream of being able to deploy a capability like ARHT Media’s, when I was in the military and with NATO, that had the ability to deliver meaningful enriched communication without having to travel. This would be a key asset and force multiplier for any military organization today,” commented Sean Midwood. “I am looking forward to strategically advising the entire ARHT team to help showcase this revolutionary technology for a number of military and whole of government applications.”

About ARHT Media

ARHT Media's patented HoloPresence technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for audiences – as though the holographic presenter was actually live in the room. With no noticeable latency, ARHT Media makes two-way live communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world possible. We can also playback pre-recorded content and 3D animations on our HoloPresence displays to deliver rich holographic experiences. Add to this our capability to stream the same content online on our premium Virtual Global StageTM.

ARHT Media trades under the symbol "ART" on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange.

