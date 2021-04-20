Guru Organic Energy Enters Into $10 Million Credit Facility With CIBC

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) (“GURU” or the “Company”), Canada’s leading organic energy drink brand, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a three-year committed $10 million credit facility with the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (“CIBC”), replacing its current facilities.



“This credit facility with improved terms provides GURU with additional flexibility as we actively pursue our expansion and reach new consumers across Canada and in the U.S. As recently announced, we are rolling out our products to 5,300 new points of sale in markets outside of Quebec, supported by strategic and methodical sales and marketing activities. With access to over $40 million in cash and credit as of January 31, 2021, we are in a solid financial position to execute our ambitious growth plans for 2021 and beyond,” said Carl Goyette, President and CEO of GURU.

About GURU

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) is a dynamic, fast-growing beverage company launched in 1999, when it pioneered the world’s first natural, plant-based energy drink. The Company markets organic energy drinks in Canada and across the United States through a distribution network of more than 21,000 points of sale, and through guruenergy.com and Amazon. GURU has built an inspiring brand with a clean list of organic plant-based ingredients. Its drinks offer consumers good energy that never comes at the expense of their health. The Company is committed to achieving its mission of cleaning the energy drink industry in Canada and the United States. For more information about GURU, visit www.investors.guruenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

