Ovid Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Professor Robert S. Langer, Sc.D., as Chair of its Scientific Advisory Board

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing medicines that transform the lives of people with rare neurological diseases, today announced that it has appointed Professor Robert S. Langer, Sc.D., as Chairman of its Scientific Advisory Board.



“We welcome Professor Robert Langer, who has joined Ovid as the new Chair of our Scientific Advisory Board,” said Amit Rakhit, M.D., MBA, President, Ovid Therapeutics. “Bob will help guide Ovid’s strategy to tackle opportunities and scientific questions underlying disorders in the brain. His perspective will be invaluable as we advance our pipeline of next-generation therapeutics. In addition, he will play a pivotal role as we expand our thought leadership on Ovid’s Scientific Advisory Board.”

“The neurosciences are on the cusp of a scientific and, hopefully, therapeutic revolution. Ovid has an exciting approach to tackling the key questions that drive scientific research and new medicines in the central nervous system,” said Dr. Langer. “I am delighted to lead their Scientific Advisory Board and look forward to helping drive advances in this important area.”

Dr. Langer is one of 10 Institute Professors at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and has written over 1,500 scholarly articles. He is also the most cited engineer in history (h-index 286, with over 338,000 citations according to Google Scholar). He has served as the Chair of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Science Board, and has been recognized with over 220 awards, including the United States National Medals of both Science and Technology, and Innovation. Dr. Langer was named as one of the 20 most important people in biotechnology by Discover magazine and one of 15 innovators who will reinvent our future by Forbes. TIME and CNN named him as one of the most important people in America, and one of the 18 top people in science or medicine in America. He was also recognized as one of the world’s 25 most important individuals in biotechnology by Forbes and by BioWorld. Dr. Langer holds 35 honorary doctorate degrees and has been elected to the National Academies of Medicine, Engineering, Sciences, and Inventors.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a New York-based biopharmaceutical company using its BoldMedicine® approach to develop medicines that transform the lives of patients with rare neurological disorders. We believe these disorders represent an attractive area for drug development as the understanding of the underlying biology has grown meaningfully over the last few years and today represents a substantial opportunity medically and commercially. Based on recent scientific advances in genetics and the biological pathways of the brain, we aim to identify, discover and acquire novel compounds for the treatment of rare neurological disorders. We have built a deep knowledge of such disorders, how to treat them and how to develop the clinically meaningful endpoints required for development of a compound in these disorders. We continue to execute on our strategy to build this pipeline by discovering, in-licensing and collaborating with leading biopharmaceutical companies and academic institutions. Ovid’s emerging pipeline programs include OV329, a small molecule GABA aminotransferase inhibitor for seizures associated with Tuberous Sclerosis Complex and Infantile Spasms; OV882, a short hairpin RNA therapy approach for Angelman syndrome; OV815, a genetic therapy approach for KIF1A associated neurological disorder; and other non-disclosed research targets. Additionally, Ovid maintains a financial interest in OV935 which is now being developed by Takeda. For more information on Ovid, please visit www.ovidrx.com .

